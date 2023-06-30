Season 2022/23: The REAL TOTAL editorial team awards these grades

MiscellaneousThe 2022/23 season has actually been over for a long time, it officially ends on June 30th. In 61 competitive games, Real Madrid not only won 40 games, but also three titles. So how is the playing time, how can it be evaluated? The REAL TOTAL editorial staff notes.

Fotos: getty images“> Enlarge

Yannick Frei: Note 3

It was without a doubt a wild season, particularly due to the interruption caused by the World Cup and the immense strain that went with it. The sometimes quite spectacular comebacks in the Copa del Rey will certainly be remembered, which exuded a bit of the vibes of the previous Champions League season and were undoubtedly the big highlight of this season. In the premier class, too, they did well again, reaching the semi-finals is anything but a matter of course and there is really no shame in being eliminated against this Manchester City. And the bottom line is that they still have three titles to their name, since they also won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. Nevertheless, this season has had a rather bland aftertaste for me, because the way in which the league title was ultimately given away negligently and, above all, much too early was not necessarily Real-like. Even if the premier class is more important in this club, I would have liked a slightly different approach here. Who knows what would ultimately have been possible if the championship fight hadn’t already been given away on the 28th matchday. For this reason I remain with a satisfactory conclusion: Grade 3.

Filip Knopp: Note 2

I cannot rate the past season without including the 2021/22 season. After the terrific outcome of the time, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup can now be lived with. It’s important to me – both from a fan point of view and from a journalistic interest – that the team makes it to the season finale in Europe and plays in the concert of the big ones. Then it’s just not enough – but of course there shouldn’t have been a 0: 4 against ManCity. Either way, for me, being in the semi-finals of the Champions League is a more significant achievement than, for example, the FC Barcelona championship, because nowadays it’s much more the international stage that gives you prestige and global prestige, that triggers emotions.

Real Madrid 2022/23

Games: 61 wins: 40 draws: 9 defeats: 12 goals: 125:61 titles: 3

Adrian Kühnel: Grade 2-

The title haul with the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Copa del Rey does not read badly. Nor is it by any means. Above all, the fact that Los Blancos finally won the Spanish Cup again after nine years is something nice. Much more would have been possible in LaLiga. In the end, FC Barcelona became champions too clearly, although Real Madrid would not have had a chance nationally this season, it could have been much more exciting. In the Champions League this year, however, Manchester City were simply too strong in front of their home crowd. You just have to acknowledge that. Still, reaching the semifinals was something the Madrilenians can be proud of. It is clear that there are years in which the handle pot is not won – and it is also tolerable. All in all, it was fun watching Real Madrid in 2022/23. Especially because a lot was offered in terms of play and actors like Vinícius Júnior made another leap forward.

Nils Kern: Grade 2-

Of course, the league season was anything but royal, but it was also due to the prioritization of other competitions in the spring. 61 competitive games in such a short period of time with sometimes nine, sometimes eight English weeks in a row, plus a number of inexplicable lows in form from Federico Valverde and others – that doesn’t excuse the appearance in many league appearances, but makes it all the more impressive for me how the Copa del Rey and especially the Champions League – yes, semi-finals are a success, especially when it was the 11th in the last 13 years – was beaten. For me, 2022/23 will therefore be remembered as rather positive. Did you really expect Eden Hazard to be even more disappointing than in previous years? Or that Karim Benzema was so drained? Not me. That’s why there wasn’t soo much more in it, which, thanks to three titles, brings me to a grade of 2-.

30.06.2023, 13:31

