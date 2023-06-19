Seated balcony is on the way to becoming a natural piece of furniture

Born as an idea during the pandemic, the “Balcosy” is now ready for series production. “Finally,” says Florian Holzmayer, who came up with the idea and sees the exciting phase of his product as coming. “We discovered that our window seat makes feeling at home possible for people who feel the need to sit outside but don’t have a balcony.”

With this approach, the “Balcosy” is now being broadened. “We create nature in the home,” says the founder and CEO of Flowfactory, which has four employees and is based in the Linz tobacco factory. And: The practical alternative is beginning to develop into a popular piece of furniture. The seating balcony can also be used as a work table with additional modules. Seat mat or drink holder would make the “Balcosy” experience even more comfortable and practical.

Five standard sizes

With the Eferdinger carpentry Pecherstorfer, Holzmayer has found the production facility where the “Balcosy” is built. After always pursuing made-to-measure production, the company now relies on five standard sizes.

The window seat quickly becomes a table. Image: Thomas Schlader

In order to further develop the product, Holzmayer brings the regular customers on board. “We want to know how they use our product and why they bought it in the first place.” You already have a lot of data from customers. “Balcosy” is still a “good box”, but it should develop in the direction of a “sexy piece of furniture”.

Holzmayer is currently not only using the offer of the city of Linz to be able to present itself in the “PopUp Store” on the main square, but also wants to focus more on the topic of more feeling for nature with natural materials in your own four walls. For example, the discussion event “Nature as a feel-good factor in the home” is being held today, June 19, in the launch pad of the Sparkasse in the tobacco factory. From 5.30 p.m., living psychologist Barbara Perfahl, workplace designer Romina Hafner and designer and product developer Timo Nau will give lectures and discuss.

In the “PopUp Store” in the middle of Linz, you can touch the product in order to understand it, says Holzmayer. “Balcosy” can be tested and purchased from Wednesday to Saturday until the end of June from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Outside of the fixed times, an appointment can also be made by calling 0650/699 5865.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

Author

Reinhold Gruber

Local Editor Linz

Reinhold Gruber

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

