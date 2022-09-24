Home News Seats open from 7 to 23 How to vote for Parliament
Seats open from 7 to 23 How to vote for Parliament

Seats open from 7 to 23 How to vote for Parliament

IVREA

On Sunday 25 September, the vote will be held for the renewal of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The polling stations are open from 7 to 23. The counting will begin immediately after the closing of the polls. To vote, you must bring with you a valid identification document and your electoral card. The ballot paper must not have run out of space available for stamps: if necessary, it can be renewed at the electoral office of the municipality of residence, which will normally also remain open on 23 and 24 from 9 to 18 and 25 from 7 to 23.

Each voter will be given two ballots: one rose for the Chamber and one yellow for the Senate. The two cards are identical and show the name of the candidate in the single-member constituency and, for the plurinominal constituency, the identification of the list or lists in coalition connected to him. Next to the marks on the lists are the names of the relevant candidates in the plurinominal college.

Three types of votes can be expressed: to the single-member candidate; to the list; to the single-member candidate and to the linked list (or linked lists). You can vote for the single-member candidate by drawing an X on her name: in this way, the vote extends proportionally to the list or lists linked to that name. An X can then be drawn on the list chosen in the multi-member constituency: in this way, the vote is also automatically expressed for the single-member constituency. You can also decide to draw more X’s on the form, one on the name of the single-member candidate and another on the symbol of the list (or lists) connected to him in the multi-nominal.

It will be the first time that members of Parliament will be chosen after the 2020 reform. The latter has amended Articles 56, 57 and 59 of the Constitution, reducing the number of deputies in the Chamber from 630 to 400 (with those reserved for the constituency). from 12 to 8) and the Senate from 315 to 200 (from 6 to 4 for the foreign constituency). To enter Parliament, parties will have to exceed the minimum threshold of 3% of the votes. A second macro-threshold of 10% is added to the first macro-threshold for coalitions, but with some peculiarities: the first is that seats can only be obtained if at least one of the lists that make up the coalition itself has exceeded 3%.

Among the Canavese candidates, the re-election of the Northern League deputy from Ivrea, Alessandro Giglio Vigna in the single-member constituency of Chieri, which also includes Ivrea, appears certain. On the other hand, the outgoing senator of Forza Italia Virginia Tiraboschi, in the proportional list of the Chamber, second after Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and the dem Francesca Bonomo, also second in the Chamber, leave at a disadvantage. Second in the list of the Senate also the outgoing Cesare Pianasso. –

