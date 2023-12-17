SEB warns – fraudsters now also speak in Estonian

Kätlin Kukk, security manager of SEB security center Kätlin Kukk, security manager of SEB security center

The scams don’t seem to stop at the end of the year. While earlier scam calls were mostly conducted in Russian or English, the cases where criminals address the victim in Estonian are becoming more and more frequent.

It is likely to be a call from a criminal if:

The caller is said to be a police officer, bank or telecommunications employee who is contacting you with an urgent problem involving your credit information (e.g., day-to-day finances, account hijacking or theft). The caller tries to solve the stated problem over the phone. According to the caller, the described situation can be solved by transferring credit data or logging into the Internet bank. The caller asks or even tells you to install an additional system or software on your device (e.g. phone or computer).

How to avoid becoming a victim of fraud:

Find out the background of the caller and specify which person or organization it is. Critically analyze whether the problem presented by the caller can be true. Do not give personal information, bank details or passwords to anyone over the phone.

If you have become a victim of fraud or suspect fraud, contact the bank immediately using the contacts on the bank’s official website. In addition, the police should be contacted.

