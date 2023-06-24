Sebastián Caicedo’s girlfriend congratulated him on his new project

Sebastián Caicedo is a renowned Colombian actor, remembered for having participated in different national productions such as Sin senos si hay paraíso and Francisco the mathematician. He too, for having been the husband of Carmen Villalobos, with whom he had a relationship for more than 10 years and they decided by mutual agreement, to take different paths in their lives.

While his ex-partner continued to be part of television with his foray into the presentation of the Top Chef VIP program on the Telemundo network, Caicedo dedicated himself to undertaking new projects far from the recording sets. For a few months now, he has been talking about the work that he would be doing and the ones that he himself assured, he would only reveal them when everything was underway.

The reason for this decision is that he did not want to anticipate the facts and be able to surprise his thousands of followers, who were waiting for the direction his life would take with this new opportunity. The day finally arrived and the actor presented his new brand called Abbazul, which is focused on the male and female markets, with an anti-dandruff shampoo.

Through his social networks, the man from Cali indicated that he was waiting for one of the most anticipated beauty fairs in the country to take place to make this launch, a project on which he had been focused for a few months. And, as expected, his partner Juliana Diez did not hesitate to react to such news with an emotional message.

“This special day has finally arrived. I love you and admire you ”, were the emotional words dedicated by the actor’s girlfriend and she reiterated that it is the right time for Caicedo to see the work he did for months emerge.

Juliana Diez spoke for the first time about her relationship

It was Valentine’s Day when Sebastián Caicedo’s followers confirmed through the actor that he was having an affair with Juliana Diez, a businesswoman who would have stolen the heart of Cali. This relationship has been harshly questioned, as some Internet users do not understand how the marriage with Carmen Villalobos went down in history so quickly.

However, on March 27, the businesswoman and co-founder of the clothing brand Navissi carried out a dynamic on her social networks to clarify some doubts of her followers about the relationship she has with Caicedo. There, she revealed how they met and clarified the rumor that is on the Internet, in which they affirm that she would have gotten into the middle of the marriage that the actor had with Carmen Villalobos.

“Many people say that I got into the marriage or that he was unfaithful to her with me and it’s not like that, it’s nice when there is peace in your heart,” were the first words said by the actor’s couple.

According to the information provided by the businesswoman, she assured that she met Caicedo in the church that the man from Cali attended and in which she also asked God for the grief she was going through due to their separation, asking him to please come to her life a man that was really worthwhile.

The businesswoman revealed how she met the actor and if she got into a relationship with Carmen Villalobos.

“I came from a very painful separation process where I prayed… Going through my process, hoping that God would heal my heart and restore me, and that all those promises that God was promising me would come,” Diez said through his InstaStories.

He added that he saw Sebastián Caicedo months after he entered that religious community, and that in the midst of his search for God, he found the actor and it was there that he realized what they had prepared for his path. with Infobae

