Sebastián Jare Quiñonez Castillo: pre-candidate for the Cali Council

Sebastián Jare Quiñonez Castillo, is a lawyer by profession, graduated from the Free University and specialist in Administrative Law and Constitutional Law, university educator.

His public experience began in the CVC, as a technical and operational ranger, later he entered the Council of Cali, as a messenger from 1998 to 2011, a process in which he ended up as assistant 3.

He entered the Departmental Assembly of Valle del Cauca as a legal advisor, in 2012, for 4 years later, space of which he was Secretary General, 2018 and resigned to aspire to the Cali Council. He returned to the Assembly as legal counsel in 2020.

Why am I running for Council?

For various reasons: because I have the ability, training, experience, knowledge, to do an excellent job within the district corporate.

Because I come from a popular sector of Cali, where the needs are known first hand and since I was a child I have been very restless in the subject of social, popular and political work, for me it is a passion but the politics of truth the politics of service I I am convinced that he who does not live to serve is useless to live because I want to be a councilor in Cali.

Because I think that Cali requires new leadership, that it contribute to this thriving city, that we really make it really put into practice what we are: a special cultural tourist and sports district I am a lover of popular culture, I am a lover of salsa , of cultural manifestations, I like theater, performing arts and it is necessary to empower culture in Cali as a vehicle for transformation, as an opportunity for young people and as a means of enrichment to generate a community and social culture.

I also want to be a Councilor, because I believe that there are many sectors of the city and visions of the city that are not represented at this time, it is necessary that new forces come to that corporation and that they make themselves felt and have a voice.

Topics such as health, education, the solidarity economy, as fundamental axes to promote and strengthen in the city, as well as ecological tourism, sustainable, friendly to the environment and that generates income for the inhabitants of those sectors of the Cali district.

Finally, the rural area, its corregimientos advance due to complex issues, which need to be taken into account; district public policies for corregimientos and rural areas, is very important.

