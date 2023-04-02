After Franco Colapinto was disqualified from the sprint race on Saturday, the Colombian placed second before retiring on the first lap of Sunday’s feature race after colliding with Christian Mansell.

Sebastián Montoya, who is just starting out in Formula 3, already stands out among the young competitors who aspire to qualify for the Formula 1 championship. The Colombian driver for the Hitech Pulse-Eight team and who is part of Red’s young driver program Bull finished a remarkable weekend at the Albert Park circuit in Australia, despite not being the best result, after finishing inside the points in both races held at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain.

Sebastian actually had a tough start to his second Formula 3 weekend. Sebastian placed 17th in free practice on Friday (Thursday in Colombia), but had little opportunity to improve during qualifying due to some accidents that occurred in the main straight of the circuit and forced to raise the red flag. driving with too much traffic ahead of you. Overall, the Colombian finished 12th, which ensured he would start from the front row for the sprint race under Formula 3’s “reversed grid” rule.

The young Colombian driver got off to a good start in the sprint race and quickly held on to the lead. Oliver Goethe, the German driver of the Trident, went off the track during the start lap, forcing the safety car to come on. Despite coming under siege from British teammate Luke Browning after the restart, Montoya was able to successfully hold onto the lead. Browning went against the curb of the track in an attempt to pass the Colombian, which caused the car to go off the track and go up into the air. As a result, he fell back in qualifying after rejoining the race.

The Argentine Franco Colapinto was the next to try to overcome it. The Colombian was easily defeated by the driver from the Williams youth program, who took advantage of his second year of competition to capitalize on his experience in the category and win. A few laps later, after a wheel-to-wheel battle in which the Hitech driver was passed on the outside of the track, Montoya was passed by Prema Racing’s Zak O’Sullivan of England. Sebastián then successfully defended third place from him, allowing the Colombian flag to be raised on the podium in front of Sebastián’s father, Juan Pablo Montoya.

Montoya started the feature race of the day from his qualifying test position of 12, which was 12th. Although it was anticipated that he would compete for points, the Colombian’s race ended on lap two when Campos Racing’s British driver Christian Mansell tagged him from behind as Sebastian fought to hold his position. He was forced to abandon the race after the black car exploited the weakness and claimed that Mansell’s collision had caused suspension damage. The Argentine Colapinto withdrew from the race due to contact with another driver almost simultaneously.