Sebastián Montoya suffers a mishap in the second F3 race in Australia

Colombian driver Sebastián Montoya was unable to repeat his feat from Saturday in the second F3 race in Australia. Montoya was coming off a second-place finish in Saturday’s sprint test, but luck was not on his side Sunday.

Montoya finished third in the race, but the winner’s disqualification allowed him to move up to second on the podium. However, his luck changed in the second race, when on the first lap, Australian Christian Mansell touched his car, taking it out of competition.

Despite the mishap, Montoya maintains a good position in the championship and is motivated to continue improving his performance in the coming races.

The victory in the second race went to the Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto, who started from pole position and held the lead until the end of the race.

