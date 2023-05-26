Home » Sebastián Palacios visited Riobamba
News

Sebastián Palacios visited Riobamba

by admin
Sebastián Palacios visited Riobamba

LOCAL. –

The Sports Minister, Sebastián Palacios, visited Riobamba to witness the Pan American BMX Championship. Palacios expressed his commitment to contribute to the promotion and strengthening of sports at all levels in the central region of the country.

The Minister of Sport was present at the BMX Pan American.

The Minister of Sport, Sebastián Palacios, paid a visit to the city of Riobamba to witness the exciting Pan American BMX Championship. During his stay, Palacios took the opportunity to congratulate the people of Riobambeños for their warm welcome to this important sporting event. In addition, the minister stressed that the support from the central government towards sports initiatives will not cease, thus demonstrating the commitment to the development and promotion of sport. The presence of Palacios is an indicator of the government’s support for disciplines such as BMX and its impact on the community “we want the sport to continue to be promoted at all levels, we are going to continue contributing to sports agendas,” Palacios said.

See also  Green pass: for one night Porto Trieste becomes a disco

You may also like

Remodeling work begins on the Ana Mercedes Campos...

Increased seismicity in Nevado del Ruiz

Boost the high-quality development of the real economy...

Abruzzo Health: Marsilio, congratulations to councilor Verì –...

Hotel occupancy of 70% is projected in Cuenca...

Risaraldenses accumulate 50 medals in Intercollegiate Games

Trento Tar suspends the killing of Jj4 and...

The balance of powers

China Severely Punishes Rape, Obscenity and Other Sexual...

Mit convenes the Region and F2i on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy