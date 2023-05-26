LOCAL. –

The Sports Minister, Sebastián Palacios, visited Riobamba to witness the Pan American BMX Championship. Palacios expressed his commitment to contribute to the promotion and strengthening of sports at all levels in the central region of the country.

The Minister of Sport, Sebastián Palacios, paid a visit to the city of Riobamba to witness the exciting Pan American BMX Championship. During his stay, Palacios took the opportunity to congratulate the people of Riobambeños for their warm welcome to this important sporting event. In addition, the minister stressed that the support from the central government towards sports initiatives will not cease, thus demonstrating the commitment to the development and promotion of sport. The presence of Palacios is an indicator of the government’s support for disciplines such as BMX and its impact on the community “we want the sport to continue to be promoted at all levels, we are going to continue contributing to sports agendas,” Palacios said.