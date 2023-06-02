Sebastián Villa is convicted of gender violence

Sebastián Villa received a sentence this Friday in Argentina for accusations involving minor injuries and threats to his ex-partner Daniela Cortés. He was found guilty, according to the information provided during the legal process.

The reading of the sentence established that Villa was sentenced to 2 years and one month in prison for being the author of said crimes that involve gender violence.

The events that were addressed in the process occurred on April 27, 2020, in the middle of a fight that involved shouting and threats. The woman, Daniela Cortés, claimed to have been a victim of abuse on several occasions.

It is important to note that the sentence of two years and one month in prison is not effective, which means that Villa will not serve his sentence in jail. However, restrictive measures were imposed on him. Villa must report to the authorities every two months, he is prohibited from having any further contact with Daniela Cortés, he cannot use drugs or alcohol, and he is ordered to undergo psychosocial therapy.

According to TyC Sports, the Colombian player would no longer have the support of the Argentine team with which he has a contract until December 2024. This would mean that coach Jorge Almirón would not call him up again for club matches.

Sebastián Villa joined Boca in 2018 after being champion with Tolima. Since his arrival he has accumulated 7 titles. It is speculated that the player could be put up for sale so as not to continue in the institution.

Before the sentence, Sebastián Villa spoke saying: «I am innocent. I believe in God. I think everything will be fine. Everything will turn out in the best way”, in front of judge Claudia Dávalos.

In addition to this case, it is mentioned that the attacker xeneize will face another trial at the end of the year for an accusation of sexual abuse filed in May 2022 by another person, in relation to an alleged episode of sexual abuse with carnal access that would have occurred in June of 2021.