Sebastián Villa on the brink of the end of his football career

The Colombian accused of domestic violence faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

The trial against Colombian Sebastián Villa, who plays for Boca Juniors in Argentina, began on Monday. His ex-partner, Daniela Cortés, accused him in 2020 of “minor injuries aggravated by sexual and gender violence and threats of coercion.”

The oral hearing will be held by the Argentine courts in the second rehabilitation center of Lomas. De Zamora, chaired by Judge Claudia Dávalos of the province of Buenos Aires. The 26-year-old striker faces up to six years in prison in the worst case.

The incident came to a head after Cortés posted some photos on his Instagram account and the player was sent to Canning’s St. Louis. It came to light after the accusations against the player were made public, he lived in a house on the Thomas farm, in the province of Buenos Aires. “He transforms when he drinks, he punches me in the forehead, he kicks me in the stomach, legs and butt,” he said in one of the videos quoted by the publication.

The trial against the Colombian forward was scheduled for September 19 and 21, 2021, but Villa’s lawyers requested a new psychological examination of the alleged victim.

Villa was sued for physical abuse by another woman in June 2021, but this has yet to be confirmed. Faced with this situation, the Colombian player had the support of the club and in particular Vice President Juan Román Riquelme described him as one of the best players in the Argentine league and said that “it is an honor for the club to sign him.

