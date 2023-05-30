Sebastián Villa pleads not guilty before verdict for violence

During his last speech, Villa said that he is “an excellent person”, “a good son” and “a good brother”, in addition to stating:

The oral trial against the Colombian player began on April 17 passed in the Correctional Court 2, in the town of Lomas de Zamora, in the province of Buenos Aires, and is presided over by Judge Claudia Dávalos.

Villa, 27, is tried for the crimes of “Minor injuries aggravated by the bond and by mediating gender violence and coercive threats” against Daniela Cortés, and if found guilty could receive a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

The player, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office requests two years and three months in prison, He had already pleaded not guilty on May 8.

at trial the events allegedly occurred in April 2020 are discussed in the house shared by Villa and Cortés in the private neighborhood of Saint Thomas, in the town of Canning, in the province of Buenos Aires.

That night, Cortés published on his social networks the images of his injuries and the next morning he filed the criminal complaint.

Villa was also denounced by another woman in May 2022 for another episode of gender violence, which allegedly happened in June 2021.for sexual abuse with carnal access, aggravated by injuries.

The Colombian, who has played for Boca Juniors since 2018was endorsed by the vice president of the club, Juan Ramón Riquelmeand is still active in the squad.

Riquelme recognized thats “a very sensitive issue”, as he told Radio 10 a week ago, and clarified that when the Justice gives its verdictthe club “will take the measures that it has to take, accordingly”.

With the template ‘xeneize’, Villa won two Argentine Super Cups, one Super League, two League Cups, one Cup and the 2022 First Division Championship. EFE