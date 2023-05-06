Home » SEC Awards Record Prize Of $279 Million To Whistleblower By CoinTelegraph
SEC Awards Record Prize Of $279 Million To Whistleblower

SEC Awards Record Prize Of $279 Million To Whistleblower
©Reuters. SEC awards record prize of $279 million to whistleblower

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued the largest whistleblower award ever, totaling $279 million.

Typically, the SEC awards awards of between 10% and 30% on collected monetary penalties exceeding $1 million. To receive this award, the whistleblower must provide information that directly helps the SEC successfully enforce enforcement action on a particular case.

In a May 5 filing, the SEC noted that the $279 million awarded to an anonymous whistleblower is more than doubled from the previous record of $114 million achieved in October 2020.

