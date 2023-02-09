The Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, through the Ministry of Mobility, Multimodal and Sustainable, immediately attended ain thein which three public transport buses were involved and began investigations to determine responsibilities for this fact.

“We started a mendicant sanctioning process which companies will be required to suspend the drivers associated with those vehicles until it becomes clear what happened. The hypothesis that we have is that two of the three vehicles had been carrying out the ‘penny war’ and the third bus, which by dodging vehicle two, which is the one that goes on the central highway, crashes into the separator”said the Secretary of Mobility, Ernesto Castro.

The companies to which the vehicles involved in the accident are affiliated They have already been notified of the suspension of drivers and they declared to abide by the indication of the transit authority.

The crash leaves as a balance three people injured who suffered minor bruises and are already being cared for, while the buses were moved to the yards of the Mobility Secretariat.



“Also reaffirm that until drivers, owners and companies, do not make repairs to the damages that affected the vehicles will not be returned and all the legal process that may take place will be carried out ”, the official emphasized.

Because the accident obstructed the road, The transit authority enabled circulation in one lane of this avenuewith the purpose of avoiding traffic jams in this sector, since it is one of the busiest in the city.

