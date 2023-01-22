The Peace Dialogues Table between the Government and the ELN, set the second cycle of negotiations for next February 13 in Mexico.

In this cycle, the issue of the participation of society in the construction of peace will be addressed. Simultaneously, they will begin to discuss and agree on a bilateral ceasefire.

In addition, there will be a joint examination of the achievements and difficulties in the implementation of the agreements made during the first cycle.

The Dialogue Table values ​​the frankness and depth of the discussion process and agrees to maintain the communication mechanisms during the periods in which it is not meeting.

Likewise, the Dialogue Table notes that this extraordinary meeting contributed to ratify and strengthen the principles on which these dialogues are carried out: the agreements are to be fulfilled, bilaterality, political character, mutual recognition, trust and good faith.

The parties appreciate the understanding of the media for respecting the confidentiality that is required on some issues and their willingness to disseminate the achievements, scope and overcoming of difficulties in the Dialogue Table.

The Board values ​​all the proposals, criticisms, suggestions, demands and initiatives coming from Colombian society for a good development of this process.

Similarly, it highlights the mobilization of communities, such as those that participate in the Humanitarian Caravan, in favor of the construction of certain and lasting paths towards peace.

The parties recognize the hospitality and the careful effort in coordinating all the activities for the good success of the talks by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and value the willingness of the United Mexican States to host the second cycle of these dialogues of peace.

On the other hand, they thank the other guarantor countries, the Republic of Chile, the Republic of Cuba and the Kingdom of Norway, as well as the accompanying countries that have shown their willingness and work towards this process.

Likewise, they thank the permanent companions: the Episcopal Conference of Colombia and the Secretary General of the United Nations, through his Special Representative in Colombia and, in particular, the UN Security Council for their commitment to this peace process. .