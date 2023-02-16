Given the possibility of a second date, Daniel Quintero, Mayor of Medellín has not yet confirmed it exactly, however, It is valid to remember that he was the one who encouraged the first, so he would surely be working on the second presentation.

The memes left by the pre-sale of the RBD concert

The fans of RBD They woke up very early this Wednesday, February 15, to enter the ticket pre-sale platform for the concert that was announced in recent days and will take place at the beginning of November of this year. becoming one of the most anticipated of 2023.

The truth is that despite the fact that many users reported having been very attentive since 9:00 in the morning, the time from which the platform would allow them to buy tickets, many people through social networks reported failures and inconveniences in their purchase.

One of the most recurring inconveniences had to do with waiting in the virtual queue, in which many They were removed from the platform, losing their turn and even not being able to re-enter the page, a situation for which several users did not hide their annoyance.

“Well, friends, I tried. Christopher Ruck wanted to see you seriously. But the Eticket Colombia page didn’t let me pay, then he took me out and now it doesn’t work. I opened Dale Colombia for this and everything but it doesn’t work. We’ll continue to see if it works for me. does the miracle.”

“Since 8:30 in line, I manage to enter (first among my friends), when selecting the seats it says that they are not available, then in another attempt to pay for them the page fell… Is there transparency in the sale of tickets for Rebelde? “,” “It’s useless when the page falls and when the businessmen sold everything in advance to their circle and the fans who worked were left out!!! Do you think it’s fair?” were some of the comments.

However, other users of social networks decided to take what was happening with humor, and published some memes that caught the attention of social networks.