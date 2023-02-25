Julian Andres Santa

Saturday arrives with the programming of a new day of the Su Cupo.com Cup, a traditional amateur soccer contest in the region that has its own hallmark of having a significant number of former professional players, who undoubtedly give it greater appeal to this contest. Marco Antonio Rueda, director and organizer of the tournament, referred to the second date that they will play today in the hexagonal, where the teams seek to continue getting closer to the classification.

“It is a very short phase of five games where each result is important to begin to visualize the advantages that were obtained with the bonus. I believe that everyone should go in search of positive results. The first date left us satisfied with the high level of the teams and the closeness of the results, no bulky scoreboard”.

Scoring power of ‘Pájaro’ Carpintero

Talent is not forgotten, let alone scoring goals, and this is demonstrated by former striker Wilson ‘El Pájaro’ Carpintero on a daily basis. “Wilson Carpintero continues to make a difference in the scoring table, very strong with his leadership; the least beaten fence is Yeimons Jeans. We hope that the weather continues to be with us, the stages are in optimal conditions”.

Recognition to the referee Juan Camilo Mejía

Marco Rueda, director and organizer of the cup, took the opportunity to acknowledge one of the judges who has been delivering justice in the cup and has already had its debut in professionalism. “With satisfaction we see that one of the referees of the Corporation, Juan Camilo Mejía, has already debuted in the B Tournament as a professional, he has been one of the leading judges in the development of the cup, which I am sure has served him as preparation and strengthening in all his arbitration decisions to reach the position that he has climbed and this thanks to the work of the advisers, trainers in the Corporation of Referees”, he pointed out.

Hex Leaderboard

Group A

1. Yeimons Jeans. 4 points

2. The Temple of Sport. 3

3. Drive Pizza. 3

4. Hypernation Palo Grande. 0

5. Renault Motrio. 0

6. Hardware 0

Group B

1. The Gas Store. 4

2. Fresmar Casino El Pharaoh. 3

3. Pumas Furniture LM. 1

4. Marseille. 1

5. Arepas Da Gusto. 0

6. Carthage Firefighter and Friends. 0

Group C

1. Multisalud Caldas. 3

2. All Tires All Cars. 2

3. Carllantas and Services. 1

4. The Mosco Combo. 0

5. Harkatron. 0

6. Fersystem F.C. 0

schedule for today

Sun of Olympus court

2:00 p.m. Carllantas y Servicios vs Harkatroon

4:00 pm The Gas Warehouse vs Marseille

6:00pm Drive Pizza Marama vs Hipernation Palo Grande

Palo Grande Court

2:00 pm The Temple of Sport vs Renault Motrio

4:00pm Multisalud Caldas vs Fersystem F.C.

Morelia court

4:00 p.m. Pumas Muebles LM vs Arepas Da Gusto

scorers

Wilson Carpenter. 21 goals

Julio Cesar Renteria. 16 goals

Robinson Gomez. 15 goals

fence less expired

Yeimons Jeans. 10 goles

The Gas Warehouse. 13 goals

Multisalud Caldas. 13 goals