Second date of the Mario Marín Cup

Julian Andres Santa

Last weekend a new edition of the Mario Marín Cup began, a traditional amateur soccer contest in Pereira that has been played since 1995 and that from today will have the second date, which will last until this Sunday in different fields in the city, where good football and entertainment prevail.

two games today

At 7 pm on the Palo Grande field, the Panorama Inmobiliaria National Security squad faces Los Profes M50. Second hour at 9 pm, San Joaquín will face Compuweb Pereira.

Rest of date on Sunday

On the Palmar court from 10 in the morning, Arabia Selection vs. All Stop. At 12 noon, El Combo de Deivy vs Ingemetales y Amigos. At 2 in the afternoon, La 9 vs X Experience Travel Agency and at 4 in the afternoon, Sistemlog vs Calzado Carter.

On the Morelia pitch from 7:45 in the morning, Acabados Duque vs. Aranzautos. At 9:45, Cristaltec vs Club del Miedo Urbanstore. At 11:45, Orient Center vs. Onmarck Colombia. At 1:45 in the afternoon, United FC vs. Históricos FC and at 3:45 in the afternoon, Mundial de Pinturas vs. Prague Discotheque. For its part, on the Uniminuto field at 8 in the morning, Dosquebradas FC vs Club Los Troncos and at 10, Real Amigos vs Club Los Troncos.

