Second dry season of the year records 7 forest fires in Huila

Authorities request to have contingency plans ready in the face of climate variability.

The second dry season of the year has begun in the department of Huila with the registration of a total of seven forest or vegetation cover fires to date. Climate variability, attributed to the El Niño phenomenon, is pointed out as the main cause of these devastating events that threaten the ecosystem and the security of the region.

According to a preliminary report issued by the Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management, three municipalities have experienced fires over the past weekend. In Neiva, near Surabastos, an affectation of one hectare of pasture was reported. In Teruel, in the village of El Almorzadero, the fire consumed half a hectare. In addition, in Villavieja, there was a fire that affected five hectares of grass and stubble from a lemon crop in Hato Nuevo.

The possible influence of the El Niño phenomenon in the Andean region and the department of Huila has led the authorities to request that municipal entities be prepared and have updated contingency plans. It warns about the need to take preventive measures to prevent the spread of fires and minimize their consequences.

According to the reports provided by the Municipal Risk Management Councils, a total of seven fire events have occurred in the vegetation cover to date, affecting an area of ​​24 hectares, mainly grass and stubble. The most affected municipalities so far have been Neiva and Villavieja.

Given this situation, a call is made to the relevant entities and the community in general to make responsible use of the drinking water supply and avoid actions that could cause forest fires. It is recommended not to throw lighted cigarettes, matches, glass or fuel, since these elements can generate high-risk situations in extremely dry conditions.

