Second Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan’s Herat Province, Leaving More Destruction and Injuries

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Afghanistan: Second Quake in a Week

(CNN) – A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was located northwest of the city of Herat.

This latest earthquake comes just a week after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Herat province on October 7.

According to Taliban government officials, the previous earthquake claimed the lives of over 2,000 people across Herat province, with more than 90% of the victims being women and children, as reported by U.N. agencies and officials on the ground.

Following Sunday’s earthquake, a strong aftershock measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale was reported north of Herat, according to the USGS.

Mawlawi Nesar Ahmad Elyas, the spokesperson for the governor of Herat province, informed CNN that Herat was struck by a powerful earthquake followed by a strong aftershock. As a result, at least 50 people were injured and hospitalized in areas around the city of Herat, according to Dr. Mohammad Asif Kabir, who is in charge of earthquake response teams at the Herat Health Department.

Relief teams have been dispatched to the Robat Sangi district and its surrounding areas, where the epicenter of Sunday’s earthquake was located, in order to assess the casualties and damage.

Many residents, who were already displaced following the earlier earthquake, recounted their fear and panic during Sunday’s earthquake and aftershock. Habibullah, a 30-year-old resident, revealed that he and his children, along with other Herat residents, had been living in a park and were frightened by the recent events.

The World Food Program in Afghanistan shared information on social media regarding the recent series of earthquakes in the region. They wrote, “#Afghanistan was hit by two more earthquakes this morning. This brings the total to 7 earthquakes with multiple aftershocks in one week. Since then, dozens of villages have been affected, some of them completely flattened.”

Authorities and relief organizations continue to assess the situation and provide assistance to the affected areas.

— Masoud Popalzi and Manveena Suri contributed to this report.

