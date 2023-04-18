Second hall for the new Pöttinger factory

The Grieskirchner agricultural machinery manufacturer Pöttinger has completed the second expansion phase in the new plant in St. Georgen near Grieskirchen. In the rake and press works, 33 million euros were invested in a new hall for surface coatings. The construction period was around one and a half years.

A KTL (cathodic dip painting) and a powder coating system were put into operation here. The Grieskirchner-based company spent 25 million euros in the first stage of expansion.

The new building has an area of ​​7900 square meters. Parts for the rakes and round balers are now painted here. The painted parts were previously delivered from the main plant in Grieskirchen. In addition, external orders for coatings are also accepted.

In addition to around 60 employees in assembly, 50 new jobs will now be created in St. Georgen. Management is currently planning further expansion steps.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper