Second legislature of Congress begins amid uncertainties

THIS THURSDAY President Petro will install the second legislature, with great expectations from the Government that he can carry out the reforms, such as health and pension, and new projects that he announced; but also from the opposition that comes stomping because he could reach majorities, and therefore control of Congress, if he manages to agree on a front with the independent parties Conservative and La U, as well as attracting the liberals.

The second legislature begins with the election of presidents and the rest of the boards of directors in the Senate and Chamber, in which it is expected that there will be no clashes because the agreements are in place for the Green Alliance and the Liberal Party to occupy these positions.

However, after this short ‘warm-up’ next Thursday, there will be a great struggle between the opposition and the ruling party in all these months after the coalition for the departure of the conservatives and La U weakened, on issues such as the discussion of the reforms and the election of Comptroller General of the Republic, as a result of the Council of State annulling the election of Carlos Hernán Rodríguez.

What happened to the coalitions?

The Government could not rebuild the coalition because after the departure of the conservatives and La U, due to the differences they have with the health reform, they quickly declared themselves independent, without giving the Casa de Nariño time to seek to fix things .

The only possibility for the Petro administration in terms of maintaining majorities is to prevent the Liberal Party from finally leaving. Although the President also with this group terminated the coalition for his criticism of the health reform, they have not yet made the political declaration saying if they will be independent or even opposition.

However, the government’s rapprochement with the Liberals has not worked, to such an extent that former President César Gaviria has an increasingly critical tone and accuses the Executive of trying to divide the bench and, even, maneuvering so that the National Council Electoral sanctions the community for not holding its congress within the two years established by law.

There are 13 liberal votes in the Senate and 32 in the Chamber that the Government needs to maintain majorities for a very little, but the issue is bogged down with this community.

And, on the other hand, there are Cambio Radical and the Centro Democrático, these have been advancing in the possibility of allying themselves in Congress to form a bloc with the conservatives and La U, and to be able to maneuver on government projects, especially the major reforms. , either by blocking their way or modifying them, in such a way, that they remain as they consider they should be.

In recent days, former Vice President Germán Vargas, leader of Cambio Radical, asked the Conservative, Liberal and La U parties to separate from the Government, in order to form a bloc with the opposition against the reforms presented by the Casa de Nariño, which he considers drawbacks.

Definition of the presidencies

With the arrival of the second legislature, the Historical Pact, the government party, came out of the presidencies of the Chamber and the Senate. It now corresponds to the Liberal Party and Green Alliance, respectively. Despite the fact that this was planned, it is a cause for concern for the Government because it no longer has majorities.

As for the aspirants to the presidencies that must be nominated on July 20 before the plenary sessions, the Greens have not been able to agree to define a name in the Senate between Angélica Lozano, Inti Asprilla, Iván Name and Ariel Ávila.

It has been known that Angélica Lozano is well regarded by a large part of the bench because despite being from the coalition, she has shown herself to be independent of the Government on several occasions, such as political reform.

Ávila fights Lozano for some of the support of this sector of the most independent bench of the Government, because although the Senator has supported various initiatives of the Casa de Nariño as a speaker, such as the law of submission and the law of prison humanization, he did not Criticism has been saved when he has had to.

But the sector of the bench closest to the Government wants the president of the Senate to be Inti Asprilla, who has shown himself unconditional with the House of Nariño. However, some believe that there is a danger that because of his positions in favor of the Petro administration, the plenary will block his election as happened last year with Gustavo Bolívar when he ran for the second vice presidency.

While Iván Name has support in the most moderate sector of the bench.

On the other hand, in the Chamber it is practically defined that Andrés Calle will be in the presidency, who is close to the Government, and in this sense he would have a litmus test to offer all the guarantees in the debate if his Liberal Party decides to join to the block of communities that seek to stop or modify the reforms of the Casa de Nariño.

project schedule

In the first changes of the legislature that begins, the health reforms must be voted in the plenary session of the Chamber and the pension reform in the plenary session of the Senate, with a difficult outlook because the Government, as has been said, does not have majorities.

The Government also announced that it will present the labor reform again, as well as insist on the projects for submission to justice and prison humanization, which collapsed due to lack of debate, because they were not agreed upon with the different parties.

Despite this terrain that seems to be full of pitfalls for the government’s agenda in Congress, President Petro announced that he will also present a reform to the higher education law, the public services law and the reform to the Mining Code. While it is not yet known if he is going to present the agrarian reform.

Cascade of political control debates

There is an avalanche of political control debates promoted by the opposition and independent parties on issues such as security and public order, in which they will quote the Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez; on guarantees in the elections, due to the alerts of the control bodies due to the presence of armed actors, for which the Minister of the Interior Luis Fernando Velasco will be summoned; by the peace negotiations, summoned the high commissioner Danilo Rueda.

Among the debates that are already announced is the controversy over the structuring and bureaucratic burden of the Ministry of Equality and Equity.

The opposition is also expected to promote various motions of no confidence against ministers such as Defense and Mines, especially considering that it could count on majorities, if it wins the support of independent parties, and thus remove them from office.

In the first legislature, the Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, passed the motion of no confidence; Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva; and the Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez. However, those were times when the Government had majorities.

Controller Election

The fall of Carlos Hernán Rodríguez as Comptroller General due to defects in the procedure carried out by Congress last year, as determined by the Council of State, leads to a new pulse of the opposition with a weakened coalition, after fracturing the government bloc due to the departure of the Conservative and La U parties last April.

The break in the coalition drew a new map of forces in the Legislature, where the opposition grew by 27 seats and the independents by 65 seats. At the same time that the government alliance decreased, likewise 65 seats, which in practice means losing the same number of vital votes for the approval of projects, as well as, at this juncture, influencing the election of the incoming Comptroller General.

regional elections

The new legislature in the second half of this year will be marked by the territorial elections on October 29, with the challenge that the support of congressmen for their candidates for governorships and mayoralties, going to the regions, does not affect the process of reform projects.

In this sense, the way in which the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber, as well as the 14 constitutional commissions, organize the agenda will be key, working in depth on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the discussion of the projects, so that the parliamentarians they can be in the territories for the campaign the rest of the days.

