Second oldest person in the world died in Japan at the age of 116

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Fusa Tatsumi, Japan’s oldest resident, died on Tuesday at the age of 116.

Fusa Tatsumi was born in 1907 and raised three children with her husband, a farmer, near the city of Osaka. This was reported by the local television channel MBS, which broadcast images of the woman in her wheelchair on her last birthday in April. “I remember when Ms. Fusa Tatsumi was still in her right mind,” said Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura.

Fusa Tatsumi became Japan’s oldest resident last year, after Kane Tanaka died at the age of 119. The American-Spanish Maria Branyas Morera is currently the oldest recognized living person in the world, on March 4, 2024 the woman can blow out 117 candles.

92,000 centenarians

Japan is one of the most aging countries in the world. The country has seen a large increase in its centenarians in recent decades: according to broadcaster NHK, Japan had only 310 known centenarians in 1970. The Japanese Ministry of Health reports that more than 92,000 Japanese people are now more than a century old. That is already 1,613 more than last year.

Men are underrepresented: about 90 percent of centenarians are women. Fewer and fewer children are being born. Authorities reported the lowest number of births in Japanese history two years ago. A study also found that 81 percent of single men and 84 percent of single women hope to get married, the lowest percentages since the study began in 1982, according to Bloomberg news agency.