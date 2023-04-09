The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce granted an invention patent to the Huilense businesswoman Lina María Gaviria Mora, after the creation of an innovative device.

Following the request filed on November 5, 2019 by the Huilense businesswoman Lina María Gaviria Mora, who invented the “Connector device made up of a capsule and wedge, which joins the conductor with the grounded rod, with an installation and extraction method Mechanic”, the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, SIC, through Resolution No. 16599, of March 31, 2023, granted him an invention patent, establishing that: “The holder shall have the rights and obligations established in the Decision 486 of the Andean Community commission and in the other legal provisions in force on industrial property”.

With the aforementioned decision of the entity, the Neivana completes two patents granted by the SIC, achievements that demonstrate her character, vocation, resilience and persistence, characteristics that today make her a prominent businesswoman in the metal-mechanic sector, whose heritage comes from her father, Álvaro Gaviria, who created the family company 50 years ago.

“Our family company is dedicated to the manufacture of fittings for electrical networks required in the installation of medium and low voltage aerial networks. Since I was a little girl I have been very involved and I have always liked all this topic related to the metal-mechanic part and that is where this love for the sector is born”, said the businesswoman Lina María.

It is worth mentioning that Lina María is an agricultural engineer and has been trained as an “industrial metal-mechanic and electrical master technician”, training that has allowed her to strengthen her knowledge and skills in the sector.

Among the memories of the engineer Lina María are those referring to the conflict that the department of Huila has suffered for decades, since her company also suffered the harassment of the violence caused by illegal armed groups in the region.

“There have been many crises that we have gone through, in itself, everyone is aware of the security issue that has affected us in the region and obviously companies, particularly ours. When our workers went to the municipalities to install the devices according to the agreements we had, people from the guerrillas came to demand the vaccines and they did not allow us to continue with the work. Another important moment that we also survived as a company was the pandemic.”

Your role as a woman in the sector:

Although Lina María is today one of the most prominent businesswomen in the metal-mechanic sector at the national level, it is noteworthy that few women work in this field, practically considered exclusive to men.

“I have had anecdotes and one in particular has to do with the other businessmen who come asking for the man who knows about this business and as they say out there, they get starry when I tell them ‘no, I’m the one in charge of this company’ and obviously they apologize but in the sector I have gradually achieved recognition and fortunately a very good reputation; People already know that we also work to serve engineers in the electrical and metal-mechanic sector”.

The tangential support for compact nets is manufactured with platinum, dip galvanized steel rod and elements integrated by MIG welding process, guaranteeing that it is a long lasting and safer device.

It should be noted that the prominent businesswoman has been working directly since 2010 on the subject of innovation, which she considers a matter of lineage and that, due to the difficulties linked to problems due to plagiarism in family creations, she decided to work in the management of patent processes to strengthen your company.

“My grandfather was also an innovator in everything that has to do with agricultural machinery, my father has also been one, but as a result of inconveniences that arose, due to the creation of some products that copied us and later we were unable to commercialize , from there I made the decision that until I patented the product, I would not bring it to the market. This is a very difficult issue because one needs specialists to carry out the process, but thanks to the excellent professionals at Tecnoparque Neiva, who have supported us from different entities, I am achieving my goals, this is what has helped us to take a step forward in the areas of innovation and development of new products”, indicated the engineer Lina María.

The first patent:

Regarding the first patent, obtained through Resolution No. 63728, the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, SIC, granted a Utility Model Patent to businesswoman Lina Gaviria, for the “Support device with integrated bracket for cable spacer semi-isolate or isolated”, becoming, until 2021, the fourth patent of this type, granted to the Huilense region.

Said device can be used in various types of structures, facilitating the support of conductors that go on spacers of curved surfaces, such as posts with pin bolts, collars and anti-sway arms, or flat ones, as fixing bolts, according to customer requirements. .

Such innovation arises from the need to transform the conventional system, as described by the owner of the Huila company GAVAL and manufacturer of the device, Lina Gaviria: “We made an improvement to the product that already existed. We manufacture hardware that supports overhead or support lines used mainly for electrical work and is characterized by being ecological, resistant, easy to install, compact, and made of a lighter material with measures that guarantee the secure fastening of the cable, compared to with those offered in the national and international market”.

To which he added that the creation of the device was achieved thanks to the permanent accompaniment offered by the engineers Jorge Pérez and Adrián Chávarro from Tecnoparque and the provision of the co-creation laboratories of institutions such as the Huila Chamber of Commerce.

Regarding the implements and assembly process, Jorge Pérez Gamboa, extension manager of Tecnoparque Neiva emphasized that: “The businesswoman was very clear about what she wanted to do and how. The support is given from the idea that it brings, a modeling is done, it is evaluated how the manufacturing process of the pieces could be, we elaborate the figures taking into account the tools that the company uses and thus we arrive at a design that it today factory. This impacts the competitiveness index of the department, since it is directly linked to what is intellectual property, allowing the creation of new business models focused on the development of products that contribute to the growth and development of the region”.

According to the product data sheet, the tangential support for compact netting is manufactured at an angle, with platinum, dip galvanized steel rod and elements integrated by the MIG welding process, which guarantees that it is a long-lasting and safer device.

Other high-impact recognitions:

With the creation of the innovative device called “Encapsulated wedge-type connector for grounding rod”, Lina María was awarded an important prize during the International Fair of the Electrical Sector, held in 2022, recognition in which, after the decision of the jury in charge of evaluating the quality of the nominated proposals, managed to obtain first place in the ‘Potential Businesses’ category, during the FISE Innovation Award 2021.

It is noteworthy that the jury made up of prominent authorities in the electricity sector considered that: “This innovation is an important and high-impact initiative for the national industry, led by a woman. The businesswoman has used innovation to solve a problem that has existed for quite some time” and that: “Innovation has great potential to grow and expand to other markets, solving the same problem in other parts of the world.”

The idea of ​​creating said element arose during the training process that the businesswoman has received, where she has acquired methodological skills that allowed her to identify the flaw in the use of galvanized rods, a more economical, durable element and with less risk of being stolen. unlike those made of copper.

“Copper rods are generally used, which, being a metal that is coveted by cost, is easily stolen, leaving the grounding systems, which is what gives the electrical system protection, unprotected. On the other hand, with this technology we reduce the risk of technical damage to the devices”, specified Lina María Gaviria.