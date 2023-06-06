Home » Second period of foot-and-mouth disease and brucellosis vaccination is successfully advancing in Ñeembucú
Second period of foot-and-mouth disease and brucellosis vaccination is successfully advancing in Ñeembucú

Eng. Guillermo Souto, president of the Animal Health Foundation, indicated that there is practically 80 percent of the farm’s immunization coverage against foot-and-mouth disease and regularizing that of small cattle against brucellosis, which had a delay due to to the lack of provision of biologicals by laboratories.

The livestock producer spoke of how transcendental the implementation of an active vaccination program against brucellosis is for the country, he mentioned the stage called sanitation to which establishments with more than one thousand five hundred head of cattle will be subjected to determine if they are free of the disease.

