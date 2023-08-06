Second round – La Hora newspaper

Cesar Ulloa

According to the surveys, which by the way must be read with caution, there would be a second round. Even the numbers would not be enough for any candidacy to move comfortably to the final stretch, unless something exceptional happens. That means that after August 20, we enter a season of intense political negotiation and extreme delicacy. In view, the scenario is correísmo versus anti-correísmo, however, it is still not clear which candidate will challenge the Citizen Revolution (RC), since the fight is vote by vote and block by block. The opposite happens with lists 5, since they have already reached their ceiling and despite the fact that no election is the same, in the Quito sectionals they barely obtained 25%.

Correísmo walks with the umbrella of nostalgia, in the sense that everything in the past was better, however, in that same past, there are court cases that prevent them from distancing themselves from the accusations against them, as well as the lack of of replacements in the leadership, even when they bet on a different propaganda. On the other hand, there is a commitment to an anti-correism of various kinds, but the candidates also distance themselves from Lenín Moreno and Guillermo Lasso. Nevertheless, This election is very different from those of 2017 and 2021, since the country is in a very critical situation.

Despite the ideological and programmatic differences between correísmo and anti-correísmo, no one is spared from trying solutions to insecurity, chronic child malnutrition, the meager access to education at all levels, the chaos in the public health system and the bankruptcy of social security. These problems should lead to a great national agreement, since the country itself is at stake. Young people between the ages of 16 and 29 continue to think about leaving, while paradoxically, remittances arrive as a lifeline. Probably, the economic situation and insecurity would lead to several consensus initiatives, since the opposite would be naturalizing a corrupt and dying democracy. Everything points to raising awareness of the vote for the first and second rounds.