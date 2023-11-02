Home » Second Round of Stimulus Checks Announced for Alaskans: Eligible Residents to Receive $1,312
Second Round of Stimulus Checks Announced for Alaskans: Eligible Residents to Receive $1,312

Massive Stimulus Check Disbursement Announced for Alaskans

October 26, 2023 – In a significant announcement, a second round of stimulus checks worth $1,312 has been revealed for eligible residents of the United States. Although not an official Economic Impact Payment from the federal government, this aid program, known as Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), offers additional support to Alaskans who meet certain requirements.

The first disbursement of this program happened in September, but there were some delays in distributing the funds to all eligible residents. However, October 26 saw the arrival of a new batch of stimulus checks, especially for those who filed electronically and opted for direct deposit, as they should have already received their payments in September.

To qualify for the stimulus check, certain requirements must be met. Social Security beneficiaries in Alaska have been included in this second disbursement and will experience an increase in their payments before January 2024.

For citizens who submitted electronic applications to the state of Alaska in September, their applications will be processed on this date. They have the option of receiving their funds through direct deposit or paper checks, depending on their initial preferences.

If individuals check their status and see the label “eligible-unpaid” dated October 18, it means their $1,312 stimulus check should have been sent on October 26.

In case the direct deposit or paper check does not arrive on October 26, there is no need to worry. Citizens will have the opportunity to check their status again on November 8, 2023. If the status shows “eligible-not paid” on that date, it means the payment is on its way and could be received in mailboxes or bank accounts on November 16, 2023.

This second disbursement of stimulus checks in Alaska aims to provide financial relief to eligible citizens, offering flexibility in how they can receive the additional funds.

