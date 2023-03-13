Venezuela continues to stand out in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Venezuela continues to stand out in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and this Sunday, March 12, they defeated Puerto Rico 9-6, at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

With a seven-run rally in the first two innings, the team led by Omar López led to his second victory.

Salvador Pérez drove in the first run of the game, and then the party continued with a home run by Anthony Santander, with two in circulation, to make it 4-0

In the second inning Pérez appeared again, this time with a home run with two men on base, to increase the lead to 7-0. In that same stretch, Puerto Rico discounted with a run to make it 7-1.

But, the Creole team added a stripe in the fourth chapter and another in the fifth inning, to control the game 9-1.

The ninth Puerto Rican woke up and scored four runs in the sixth section, to reduce the score to 9-5, and in the eighth episode they stepped on the register again and placed final figures 9-6.

With this victory, Team Venezuela adds its second victory in this 2023 Classic and now they are preparing for their next challenge, which will be to face Nicaragua this Tuesday, March 14.

