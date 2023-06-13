Home » Secret documents case, former US President Donald Trump arrested
News

Secret documents case, former US President Donald Trump arrested

by admin
Secret documents case, former US President Donald Trump arrested

Miami: Former US President Donald Trump has been arrested from the Federal Courthouse in Miami. Former US President Donald Trump has been arrested in the secret documents case.

According to American media, during the court proceedings, deputy marshals arrested the former president and took his fingerprints. A few days ago, he was indicted for the second time. Trump’s advisor and close associate, Walt Nota, has also been detained.

Donald Trump has many charges, including possession of important documents, and he was also arrested in April this year.

See also  From goods to information, the concept of delivery is underestimated - Annamaria Testa

You may also like

Obligation to use the beSt after activation letter...

Changsha Uninsured Center launches safety production publicity into...

Data without pathos: Fall in oil prices |...

The drama of a family continues in San...

Hartheim Castle: A place of learning and commemoration...

Brazil: So far no conviction in the case...

He probably just wanted to show off the...

Eln denies that 05/25/2025 is the end of...

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to High-Level Forum...

Stock market crash?: Bubble formation: Is the (financial)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy