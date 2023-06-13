Secret documents case, former US President Donald Trump arrested

Miami: Former US President Donald Trump has been arrested from the Federal Courthouse in Miami. Former US President Donald Trump has been arrested in the secret documents case.

According to American media, during the court proceedings, deputy marshals arrested the former president and took his fingerprints. A few days ago, he was indicted for the second time. Trump’s advisor and close associate, Walt Nota, has also been detained.

Donald Trump has many charges, including possession of important documents, and he was also arrested in April this year.