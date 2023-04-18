Home » Secretariat of Education of Casanare will train educational establishments on Operating License
by admin
In accordance with the territorial regulations for the exercise of inspection, surveillance, and control of the provision of educational services, the Departmental Education Secretariat extends the invitation for interested parties to participate in workshops aimed at providing regulations, guidelines, and processes to acquire an operating license. for new educational service providers.

A first workshop oriented for new Formal Education Providers of unofficial Educational establishments, will be held on April 25, 2023 at around 9:00 in the morning, while on April 26, 2023 the orientation workshop for new Providers in Education for Work and Human Development ETDH and CEA Automotive Education Centers, at the same time, in the meeting room of the Quality area of ​​the Departmental Education Secretariat.

They remind from the Secretariat that obtaining the operating license is an essential legal requirement for the operation of any educational institution in our region and that also guarantees the quality of education and the safety of students.

For more information and registration, you must request the email [email protected]

Source: Departmental Education Secretariat

