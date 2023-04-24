Secretariat of the Civic Board of CDE closed the period for receiving candidates for veedores and proxies

List 1, Partido Colorado, and List 123 of the “Conciencia Democrática del Este” Movement, are the only political organizations that will cover the 567 polling stations of the 23 polling stations in Ciudad del Este with duly accredited veedores.

Surprisingly, for unknown reasons and bordering on improvisation, the representative of the PLRA, List 3, only presented 10 candidates for veedores to cover 3 Electoral Colleges, which generates suspicion days before the general elections.

On Friday, April 21 at 1:00 p.m., the deadline for receiving the lists of departmental, district and/or local veedores and proxies for voting parties or movements in conflict for the 23 electoral colleges set up in the district of Ciudad del Este, as established by TSJE resolution No. 108/2021.

Ing. Berardo Benítez, (ANR) secretary of the Civic Board of Ciudad del Este, gave details of the lists that presented their lists of veedores, indicating that the Colorado List 1 Party has stood out in neatness and organization, arriving within the scheduled period all the documents required for the accreditation of its observers, in accordance with current electoral regulations.

The term for the respective accreditations, according to the electoral schedule pre-established by the competent authorities, was open from April 17 to Friday the 21st of this year, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“After the deadline, the secretary of the Civic Board terminated her duties, announcing that the National Republican Association, Colorado Party List 1 has presented the list of 23 polling places that consists of 27 sheets,” said the member of the Board civic.

PLRA only with veedores for

3 polling places in CDE

The Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA) List 3 has presented its payroll consisting of 3 sheets, so the accreditation was only enough for 3 polling places with 10 candidates. The independent political movement “Democratic Consciousness of the East” LISTA 123 presented a list of veedores for the 23 polling places, with the presentation of the corresponding documentation consisting of 7 sheets.

An alleged representative of the List 14 Humanist and Solidarity Movement also tried to present documents, which after a thorough review, it was found that he did not have the corresponding endorsement for their processing and receipt, as they did not comply with the rigorous electoral formalities in terms of accreditation, “Unfortunately, the person who appeared did not have the proper accreditation as a proxy before the competent body, which is the Electoral Justice. The law is not negotiated, it is complied with, so we act accordingly, ”he remarked.

Of the 12 lists that fight for the Alto Paraná Governorship, only 4 presented their documentation. Of the 22 lists that compete for candidacies for the Presidency of the Republic, only 4 presented themselves to comply with the provisions of current electoral laws and regulations.

“The veedor is a comptroller

of his Party at each table”

Eng. Berardo Benítez, regretted the degree of improvisation and disorganization of some political parties and movements, taking into account the function of comptroller that the veedores fulfill in each polling station, a task that allows guaranteeing the order and normal development of the electoral act. .

“This greatly harms a party or movement, because the observers have to see everything that happens at the table, if something is being done well or badly, they have the representation of their parties or movements, they must make the protests, establish all the complaints and concerns in the minutes,” he said.

Compliance with the electoral schedule for the national and departmental elections of the year 2023, is limited to what is contemplated in Art. 189 of Law 834/96 Paraguayan Electoral Code, in accordance with numeral 91 “Presentation of the list of observers”, based on the scope of TSJE resolution No. 108/2021.