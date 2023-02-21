Faced with the corruption scandal in the Medellín Ministry of Education, the leader of that entity, Alexandra Agudelo, resigned one day after a judge ordered preventive detention for the case.

Through his Twitter account, Mayor Daniel Quintero confirmed the departure of Agudelo, who will focus on his defense during the judicial process.

“They want to damage all the good that we have done for the children in Medellín. The decrease in chronic malnutrition, the increase in coverage, the investment in schools, zero enrollment, the computers, but especially having removed the corrupt who were bleeding to Medellín,” the president wrote, showing the former secretary’s resignation message.

In the document, Agudelo wrote to Quintero that “after analyzing the options I have with my lawyer, I believe that the most convenient thing for me, at this time, is to resign. My decision was to follow this path, but not that of my family , she is very affected and needs me ”.

The former secretary assured that she is innocent and did not commit any irregularities in her management: “I have my head held high, with a clear and calm conscience.”

Together with Agudelo, the former director of the city’s early childhood project and current consultant for the Inclusion Secretariat, Social Luna María Gil, and the legal representative of the Colombia Avanza Corporation, Henry Paulinson Gómez, are linked in the case.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the contracts for $27,000 million would have been rigged to benefit Gómez, accusing the officials of not meeting the requirements of transparency, economy and impartiality to sign the agreements.