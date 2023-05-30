Secretary of Government of Cesar will allocate $370 million to the Registry for elections

On October 29, territorial elections will be held throughout the country. Citizens will elect mayors, governors, councilors, deputies, among other officials for the following four years.

The conference is organized by the National Registry of Civil Status, which will receive $370 million from the Secretary of Government of Cesar for the fulfillment of its functions in the department.

“This is a project that is prioritized, given the circumstances that the registration of candidates begins on June 29 until July 29,” expressed Eduardo Esquivel, head of this portfolio.

EL PILÓN consulted with officials of the Registry Office in Valledupar the specific destination of said resources, they explained that the entity “You will not receive money, but computers, furniture”, among other tools.

2022 RESOURCES

For the elections to the Congress of the Republic, in March 2022, the departmental administration allocated $319 million, which would have been used to supply equipment for the offices of the electoral organization and other needs, according to official information.

“The National Police is also supported to increase the foot of force, in 2022 it had a value of $748,693,400”, added the secretary.