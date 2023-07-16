Secretary of Municipal Party Committee Conducts Investigation into Yangzijiang Investment and Development Group

July 14, 20XX

In an effort to promote the reform and development of Yangzijiang Investment and Development Group, Wang Jinjian, the Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, conducted a special investigation on July 14. During his visit, he emphasized the importance of implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Jiangsu’s important speeches and his expositions on the reform and development of state-owned enterprises. Wang Jinjian called for a focus on innovation, the promotion of Huaiyang food culture, and the development of the cultural tourism industry in Yangzhou. The goal is to showcase the responsibility of state-owned enterprises and further enhance the reputation of the “Sandu” brand.

One of the companies inspected by Wang Jinjian was the Yangzijiang Sanliujiu Elderly Care Service Company, which is primarily involved in the operation and management of elderly care enterprises. During the visit, Wang Jinjian examined the internal facilities and environment to assess the quality of daily life services provided to the elderly. He stressed the importance of market-oriented elderly care institutions and urged the company to improve service quality and strengthen safety management. Moreover, he encouraged the establishment of benchmark elderly care service projects.

Another stop on Wang Jinjian’s visit was the Yechun Food Production and Distribution Company. He toured the company’s production workshops and expressed his interest in the large-scale production and operation of the company. Wang Jinjian encouraged the company to continue making significant breakthroughs in the cooked food processing and stuffing processing sectors.

Wang Jinjian also made a visit to the newly upgraded China Huaiyang Cuisine Museum, which opened in May of this year. During his tour of the museum’s exhibition area, experience area, and outdoor food culture block, he inquired about the number of visitors received since the opening. He called for further refinement in operations to better meet the unique cultural experience and consumption needs of both citizens and tourists.

Later, during a symposium, Wang Jinjian listened to a report on the work of Yangzijiang Group. He commended the group for its market-oriented operations and its achievements in various key tasks related to the city and economic stability. He highlighted the successful implementation of several projects within the North Moat cultural tourism cluster area, which has become a new highlight of Yangzhou’s cultural tourism sector. Wang Jinjian encouraged Yangzijiang Group to seize opportunities, cultivate advantages, and continuously improve its economic contribution, brand reputation, and cultural recognition. He emphasized the importance of demonstrating the responsibilities of state-owned enterprises and expanding the brand effect of the “Sand Capital.”

In terms of the group’s main business, Wang Jinjian stressed the need to strengthen each sector’s industrial chain. He called for improving the quality of operation to ensure steady growth. He also emphasized the importance of the in-depth development of the food industry, focusing on the integration of industry, education, and research. Wang Jinjian encouraged the development of new fast food products to cater to different consumer tastes, as well as increased online publicity and expansion into more offline chain supermarkets. Furthermore, he urged the group to focus on enhancing the brand value, service quality, and reputation of its catering sector, as well as the hotel and hotel brand building. He called for the creation of a complete hotel management system and the exploration and creation of chain brands. Wang Jinjian also emphasized the importance of investment in the commercial sector, revitalizing assets, and improving efficiency.

Wang Jinjian emphasized the need to maintain a firm safety bottom line. As the Yangzijiang Group has multiple service points, he called for stronger supervision throughout the entire process of food production, distribution, and consumption. He highlighted the importance of implementing detailed safety production responsibilities and effectively controlling food safety and production safety.

Lastly, Wang Jinjian stressed the importance of team building. He called for the improvement of the market-oriented selection and employment mechanism and the recruitment of professional and high-quality talents. He also emphasized the importance of personnel management to ensure a stable workforce and create a favorable internal environment for the high-quality development of the enterprise.

The investigation was attended by Jiao Qingbiao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, as well as Tang Weihua, Deputy Mayor.

Overall, Wang Jinjian’s investigation highlighted the commitment of the Yangzijiang Investment and Development Group to its main business, innovation, and the development of Huaiyang food culture and the cultural tourism industry. The visit emphasized the significance of state-owned enterprises and their responsibilities in contributing to the development and growth of Yangzhou.

