The research project SiSe I to the settlement at Royal Tomb of Seddin under the direction of Prof. Dr. Franz Schopper and Dr. Immo Heske has started. The work has been funded by the German Research Foundation since February 1st, 2023. This means that the archaeological investigations in the vicinity of the royal tomb can be started on a large scale in the cooperation project between the BLDAM and the Department of Prehistory and Early History at the University of Göttingen.

It started on March 6th, 2023 with snowfall and temperatures below freezing, the local excavation management is in the hands of Jano de Soto and Patrick Maier. But archeology does not only mean digging up with a shovel, spade and brush. Archaeological research and monument preservation consists of a tight network of different methods, numerous natural sciences will be used in the research project. Currently, this means exploring the areas to be examined in the future using geomagnetic measurements. Responsible for this is Martin Posselt from Mühltal-Traisa, who has been exploring sites worldwide »on request« for more than 25 years. Its data provide “pictures” of underground structures. Trench systems, hearths and burial sites and, in the best case, house floor plans are clearly or less clearly recognizable depending on the subsoil and the effect on the soil material.

Seddin is not only famous for the royal tomb, but also for a row of fire pits that was discovered in 2003 and caused a stir in research. The discovery of the fire pits is part of more than 100 years of research into the royal tomb of Seddin. Most recently, the BLDAM conducted research directly on the royal burial mound and surrounding burial grounds as part of the TOPOI cluster of excellence (»The ritual landscape in the area of ​​the royal tomb of Seddin in the Prignitz«) in cooperation with the German Archaeological Institute. Large-scale geophysical investigation methods were also used in this research. The new project is now moving away from the burial mound and turning to the associated settlement sites. The entire area surrounding the burial mound has been protected as an excavation protection area since 2016.

In the current measurement phase, the focus is on a ditch, discovered by chance in 2020. It could be examined further in 2022. The measurements will then be checked with excavations in order to specifically pursue the issues in the project in future excavation campaigns. These include the size and extent of the Bronze Age buildings with houses, the determination of house locations, information on workshop areas for metal processing and further information

Traces of use from the Bronze Age, which can be clearly seen in the magnetic image. With the extensive measurements and the following excavations, it should be determined how large the settlement from the time of “King Hinz” could have been. A synopsis of the previous test areas suggests great things here.