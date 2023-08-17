Section 144 enforced for 7 days in Faisalabad

Faisalabad: Section 144 has been imposed in Faisalabad for 7 days. A notification has been issued in Faisalabad imposing section 144 for 7 days.

According to the ongoing notification, in view of the law and order situation in Faisalabad, security has been put on high alert, gathering of more than four people in one place has also been banned.

According to the notification, no protest, dharna and meeting will be allowed. According to the decree, strict legal action will be taken for violation of Section 144.

