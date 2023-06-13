Home » Section 144 in force till June 17 in coastal areas of Babar Joy, Balochistan
News

Section 144 in force till June 17 in coastal areas of Babar Joy, Balochistan

by admin
Section 144 in force till June 17 in coastal areas of Babar Joy, Balochistan

Quetta: Section 144 has been enforced in coastal areas of Balochistan till June 17 in view of Cyclone Bipar Joy.

Balochistan Interior Minister Mirziyaullah Longo said regarding Bipper Joy that preparations have been completed to deal with any situation in the province.

While announcing the implementation of Section 144 in the coastal areas of Balochistan, the Interior Minister said that bathing along with boating and fishing will be prohibited in the maritime boundaries of Balochistan. He added that fishermen should not go into the sea as long as the danger persists.

According to sources, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) appealed to people to stay away from the beach in view of the cyclone and follow the instructions of the local authorities in case of any emergency.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of very heavy rains with strong winds and thunderstorms in the coastal areas of the country in view of the Cyclone Buparjoy in the Arabian Sea, while the storm is continuously moving towards the coast of Pakistan.

See also  Super Mario Bros. - The Movie

You may also like

Hitmen murder a man in the presence of...

The Party and Government Delegation of Liaoning Province...

Roma takes N’Dicka, the player in flight for...

Prosecutor’s Office will file charges against Óscar Iván...

Yasunidos announce activation in campaign – breaking latest...

In car with irregular migrants, 4 passeurs arrested...

Odebrecht: ex-minister of transport, Cecilia Álvarez, will be...

Yango affirms its commitment to African growth at...

The General Office of the Central Committee of...

New landing of migrants in Roccella, arrived in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy