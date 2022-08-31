Home News Secular tree collapses in a parking lot in the center of Bolzano, close to the tragedy
Secular tree collapses in a parking lot in the center of Bolzano, close to the tragedy

Secular tree collapses in a parking lot in the center of Bolzano, close to the tragedy

A sudden crash, right in the historic center of Bolzano, a huge century-old tree fell to the ground in the car park of the Laurin hotel, in via Laurin, crashing into some cars. According to initial information, there is an injured person who was immediately medicated and then transported to the hospital in Bolzano. We are a short distance from the central Piazza Walther, between the railway station and the arcades. Here you see a sum of footage from the surveillance cameras: the crash taken from multiple angles and the escape of terrified and miraculously unscathed passers-by.

01:50

See also  Fire in Macerata, two people die in their apartment

