Home News Secure the DeutschlandTicket in the VRR app now!
News

Secure the DeutschlandTicket in the VRR app now!

by admin
Secure the DeutschlandTicket in the VRR app now!

On May 1st, the time has come: The DeutschlandTicket is coming! It is already available online via the VRR app.

You may also like

Pensions for working pensioners, civil servants and scientists...

Mule overturned on Via Santa Marta

Cannabis legalization in Germany – in two steps...

The young man who was looking for his...

Petro decorated uniformed officers who were detained in...

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Deepening Troop Training and Preparing...

Stunning earthquake report from scientists of 6 universities

Hippopotamus died after colliding with a vehicle on...

Income tax treatment of profit participation capital (BMF)

Discovering Franck Adakpo the young Togolese prodigy trained...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy