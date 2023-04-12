On May 1st, the time has come: The DeutschlandTicket is coming! It is already available online via the VRR app.

DeutschlandTicket – the nationwide public transport ticket

Inexpensive travel by bus and train throughout Germany: this was possible last summer with the 9-euro ticket that was available as part of the energy savings package. The response was impressive: Around 52 million people bought the ticket and thus showed their willingness to use local public transport and sometimes leave their car at home.

As early as November 2022, the federal and state governments agreed on a successor: the DeutschlandTicket as a digital, nationwide ticket for public transport. With the offer, the federal and state governments want to make it easier for citizens throughout Germany to switch to environmentally and climate-friendly public transport and, in particular, to provide financial relief for commuters in the face of increased fuel and energy prices. The new local transport service will be available as a subscription that can be canceled monthly at an introductory price of EUR 49 per month.

From May 1, 2023, local public transport customers can easily use the buses and trains of local public transport in Germany with the new ticket. It is considered an environmentally friendly flat rate for regional transport.

Important information about the DeutschlandTicket at a glance

The ticket costs 49 euros per month.

It is valid from the first day of the month from which you start the subscription.

The subscription can be canceled monthly: If you no longer need it, the DeutschlandTicket can be canceled free of charge up to the 10th of the month at the end of the month.

The DeutschlandTicket is valid nationwide in all associations and with all local transport companies. This allows you to use all local transport vehicles.

The ticket is valid not in long-distance traffic (e.g. ICE, IC, EC), also private providers such as e.g. B. FlixTrain are excluded.

The ticket is not transferable.

Accompanying persons under the age of six can take you with you free of charge, because children only need their own ticket from the age of six.

Secure the DeutschlandTicket and be mobile nationwide

The new VRR app not only offers personalized timetable information, but also the option of conveniently buying tickets online. The DeutschlandTicket can now also be purchased very easily and contactless as a digital variant – this makes traveling by bus and train in the Rhine-Ruhr Transport Association (VRR) even easier. The app is free in Apple Store or at Google Play available. Alternatively, the ticket is available as a subscription on a chip card in all VRR customer centers.