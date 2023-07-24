“Secure user data”

Cyber ​​attack against Azimuththe Italian group operating on a global scale specialized in asset management, wealth managementinvestment banking e fintech. As part of the monitoring activity carried out by the group listed on the Milan stock exchange “an unauthorized access to our systems was detected – reads a note – perpetrated by unknown persons and not due to a malfunction of the systems themselves or human error”.

The ransom note

Following the cyber attack, the company explains, the Azimut Group has received a ransom note “to which he has in no way followed up, considering it criminal and, in any case, totally contrary to the founding principles and values ​​of the Group, which has always been engaged in contrasting and fighting the financing of any criminal activity”.

Threat intelligence: your ally to counter security threats

Two actions put in place to mitigate the offensive of hacker: on the one hand, the competent authorities were immediately informed, and on the other hand, the company launched “an internal security procedure which made it possible to successfully limit the consequences of this criminal action”.

Secure customer data

Thanks to the support of experts in legal matters and of cyber securityAzimut has also created “an in-depth analysis aimed at better understanding the nature of the attack, its extension and consequences”.

“We specify – concludes the note – that the cyber attack did not in any way affect data or information that could allow access to the personal position of customers and/or financial advisors or to carry out unauthorized operations, nor has it in any way compromised or limited business continuity”.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

