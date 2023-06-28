Home » Securities Industry Suspends CFD Sales VS. Reopening and choosing ‘staggered’
SK Securities, notice of end of service on the 28th of next month… First among CFD brokers
NH · KB · Shinhan “There is no plan to end”… Yuanta Securities “undecided on resumption”

Among securities companies with a low market share in contracts for difference (CFD), options are mixed over product sales. While there are places that have announced the end of product sales, others are contemplating whether or not to resume.

According to the financial investment industry on the 28th, SK Securities announced on its homepage that the CFD service for domestic stocks will be closed after the 28th of next month. It was the first of 13 securities firms that dealt with CFDs to discontinue the service.

On the 26th of last month, the Financial Services Commission announced a supplementary plan for the CFD system and recommended system reorganization to the securities companies concerned. At the time, the Financial Services Commission included △CFD transactions and actual investor marking △CFD balance disclosure by total and individual items △exchange TR reporting items, etc. as supplementary measures. The requirements for individual professional investors have also been strengthened.

Accordingly, some predicted the possibility that a securities company with a low CFD market share would come out of service. As of March this year, as of March this year, the CFD trading balance compiled by Nice Credit Ratings is less than KRW 100 billion △ KB Securities KRW 66.4 billion △ Shinhan Investment & Securities KRW 58.2 billion △ SK Securities KRW 13.9 billion △ NH Investment & Securities KRW 13.4 billion △ Yuanta Securities 6.3 billion won. Among them, SK Securities was the first to announce plans to discontinue services.

Other securities companies are in the position that there are no plans to discontinue CFD services so far. An official from NH Investment & Securities said, “There is no plan to end the service.” An official from KB Securities explained, “Specific details regarding the termination of the CFD service have not yet been discussed.” Shinhan Investment & Securities also said, “There is no change so far.”

Yuanta Securities is also considering whether to resume its service. An official from Yuanta Securities said, “It is still undecided whether to resume.”

