CONEGLIANO. “We need to get together to monitor the phenomenon, network and implement all possible public-private initiatives to increase controls, enhance the sense of security, trust and liveability of our city, without Serie A or B areas. “. Thus Confcommercio Conegliano urges a sharing of interventions. At the end of an August that in Conegliano saw the resurgence of petty crime, which also impacted the safety of traders, the president of Ascom, Maurizio Gibin, takes the field.

«The issue of security has seen spontaneous mobilizations of the category of traders, the most exposed – he says -. A survey just carried out by Format and the Provincial Confcommercio Union, which has “mapped” the risk areas in the province, shows us that, in Conegliano, over 80% of the companies interviewed recognize not only the general sense of insecurity , but identifies the areas with a high rate of criticality in the Biscione and in the former Zanussi area, well-known areas and at the center of our attention for years ».

The problems have spread like wildfire, as demonstrated by the urban warfare that took place last week between Corte delle Rose and Corte Vespucci, and muggings in other areas of the city. “Certainly it is not a problem of traders, nor of the administration, but it is a social phenomenon that is spreading and that finds the causes in broad reasons and in the profound change of society and young people – observes President Gibin -. The intent is not to raise alarms or to exacerbate the climate of insecurity. We are fortunate to live and operate in one of the most prestigious areas of the Treviso area, the capital of good living and good wine, with the wonderful views of the Unesco hills behind us. There are people who not only come to visit us, but who also dream of our city as an ideal place for smart working and quality of life. It’s time to get all of us together ».

Already at the meeting in June with the municipal administration, about a hundred shopkeepers and merchants had participated, to highlight a series of problems to be solved, including the deterioration in the city center. The hot summer from the point of view of safety for activities culminated with traders in Corte delle Rose who had to barricade themselves in the shop, to avoid being attacked by thugs. And two wounded carabinieri to stop one of the most agitated thugs. «I also appeal to the associations of the artisan world – concludes the president of Confcommercio Conegliano -. The common front has always allowed us to achieve great results and also in this case it is necessary to place ourselves all together in front of the same table and interact, with concrete proposals, directly with the Municipality, associations and citizens, thinking about the “common good “, Or the quality of life of the city, more usable, inclusive”.