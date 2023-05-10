Security authorities participate in graduation of the ANSP, promotion and investiture of the PNC

The General Directorate of Customs (DGA), a dependency of the Ministry of Finance (MH), managed to successfully carry out the pilot test to monitor vehicles with seals or electronic devices.

This is a preliminary stage to define how the Monitoring of Transport Units in Transit will work through Electronic Marchamos (GPS), a step to make the customs service efficient, save businessmen time and work with greater transparency thanks to the innovation.

“The GPS Electronic Marchamo will track and monitor the means of transport in customs transit during the journey along the previously established fiscal route, throughout the national territory,” said the DGA.

These seals have an office of origin, where the device is placed, and an office called “destination”. The route between both points is the fiscal route. Thus, the DGA carried out the pilot test on the tax routes that began in La Hachadura, El Amatillo, Anguiatú, Acajutla and American Park (free zone). At the point of arrival, the driver stops and the authorized customs officers proceed to remove the stamp.

The benefits of having these mechanisms are the simplification of customs clearance, guarantee of mobility and delivery of the merchandise, compliance with fiscal routes and deadlines established for the customs transit regime, real-time monitoring of the route made by the transport unit, integration to security initiatives in the logistics chain.

The incorporation of more technology in the DGA also contributes to the fight against crimes such as smuggling, evasion and other practices that affect the economy. In this way, the gaps that mafia groups used to try to evade the treasury are closed.

Foreign trade is one of the most dynamic engines of El Salvador and the Central American region is its main partner (as a bloc). In April 2023, the DGA recorded income of $165.13 million for this activity.

