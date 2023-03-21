The Lahore High Court has granted protective bail till March 27 in both the cases filed in Islamabad against Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Justice Shahbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider heard the application for Imran Khan's protective bail.

The court granted Imran Khan’s protective bail till Monday (March 27) in cases under anti-terrorism provisions.

On the issue of Imran Khan’s scanned signature, the lawyer said that the signature on the application is Imran Khan’s.

The court directed that Imran Khan’s signature on the application should be done now, upon which Imran Khan signed the application in the court.

It should be noted that on behalf of Imran Khan, an application for protective bail was filed in 2 cases of Islamabad (case registered in Golra police station and CTD).

The court had ordered them to appear today at 2 o’clock. The court had declared that if security warrant is required, they should be present in the court at the appointed time.

The court suspected Imran Khan’s signature to be scanned and directed his lawyer to verify it.

Today Imran Khan left Zaman Park with a special squad, on this occasion he was not accompanied by many workers while he had normal police security and reached the High Court stopping at the signal.