Home News Security bail granted to Imran Khan in 2 cases registered in Islamabad
News

Security bail granted to Imran Khan in 2 cases registered in Islamabad

by admin
Security bail granted to Imran Khan in 2 cases registered in Islamabad

The Lahore High Court has granted protective bail till March 27 in both the cases filed in Islamabad against Chairman PTI Imran Khan.
Web Desk: Justice Shahbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider heard the application for Imran Khan’s protective bail.
The court granted Imran Khan’s protective bail till Monday (March 27) in cases under anti-terrorism provisions.
On the issue of Imran Khan’s scanned signature, the lawyer said that the signature on the application is Imran Khan’s.
The court directed that Imran Khan’s signature on the application should be done now, upon which Imran Khan signed the application in the court.
It should be noted that on behalf of Imran Khan, an application for protective bail was filed in 2 cases of Islamabad (case registered in Golra police station and CTD).
The court had ordered them to appear today at 2 o’clock. The court had declared that if security warrant is required, they should be present in the court at the appointed time.
The court suspected Imran Khan’s signature to be scanned and directed his lawyer to verify it.
Today Imran Khan left Zaman Park with a special squad, on this occasion he was not accompanied by many workers while he had normal police security and reached the High Court stopping at the signal.

See also  Six Colombian cities among the most violent in the world

You may also like

Recovery of salary step 2013: “Requests from teachers...

SEARCH IN THE CATHOLIC PAVILION OF THE REGIONAL...

Atrato waters. Social Control 2022.

“You have to be statuesque for that role”

Municipality of San Estanislao faces repair and maintenance...

James Rodríguez and Juan Fernando Quintero joined the...

‘Serial violence against six girls’, sentenced to 16...

Imran Khan willing to carry forward political dialogue

Feeding tomorrow, an initiative to be more sustainable...

A century without Sorolla. The painter of light...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy