The Corps of the Vatican Gendarmerie migrates its radio systems to Capacity Max di Motorola Solutions, multi-site system that allows greater scalability and increasingly reliable functionality and connections.

The Corps of the Vatican Gendarmerie, informally Gendarmerie Vaticana, is the Police Corps of the Vatican City State, responsible for guaranteeing public order and carrying out policeintelligence, judicial police and road traffic control functions in the territory of the Vatican City State and in its numerous extraterritorial appurtenances, such as the Papal Palace of Castel Gandolfo. Together with the Swiss Guards, strength is also responsible for safeguarding the Vatican and protecting the Holy Father. The project is the result of a close three-way collaboration between Latel-Com, the distributor Aikom Technology and Motorola Solutions itself.



More operational efficiency

After the previous transitions from the IP Site Connect analogue radio system to Mototrbo and Capacity Plus, the Vatican Gendarmerie is preparing to further increase operational efficiency and safety by reducing maintenance and system management activities thanks to the complete migration to Capacity Maxmulti-site system integrated with Wave Ptx that allows you to get to 40 talkgroups.

How the update works

The integration, based on the study of the movements of the Pope and his collaborators, will allow additional functions such as the constant reception of emergency calls even when the system is loaded and the strongest end-to-end encryption of the calls themselves.

The current configuration includes 11 sites affected by the current systems and connected 24 hours a day with the Vatican City Operations Room via optical fiber, 39 repeaters, 1,100 portable radios complete with the necessary equipment, various mobile radios and the software Mototrbo Radio Management which allows you to centrally control, manage and disable radios. Also supplied to the agents are Tlk 100 Wave Ptx portable radios equipped with a Mototrbo Wave Ptx Radio Gateway interface to be completely connected to the Capacity Max system.

The objectives of the operation

The Capacity Max system allows for greater scalability and flexibility, and having multiple sites, talkgroups and users on the same system will increase operational efficiency and security, as well as reduce system maintenance and management. The introduction of Wave Ptx will also allow agents of the Vatican Gendarmerie to remain reliably connected during papal visits or other Vatican activities, outside of Vatican City and its extraterritorial sites.

“We have been working with Motorola Solutions and Latel-Com for over 30 years and our radio systems have evolved together over this time from the original analogue system to Mototrbo: from IP Site Connect, to Capacity Plus to Capacity Max multi-site system – He says Giuseppe Sbei, Inspector, Vatican Gendarmerie Corps -. We are now migrating the Capacity Plus System to the Capacity Max, integrating it with Wave Ptx to further improve system and operational efficiency. It ensures that we are always up to date with new technologies from Motorola Solutions, so it will be interesting to see how our security solutions develop over the next few years.”

Improvement of services

Points out Raffaele Bianchi, sales and marketing director of Aikom Technology: “This project clearly shows how important it is to pool knowledge and skills in the relationship between manufacturer, distributor and partner, in order to bring value to the customer and to the overall solution, in terms of innovation and improvement of services. Building a cohesive, competent and enthusiastic channel is what distinguishes Aikom’s approach to every single project”.

“We are honored to have worked closely with the Vatican, especially the Vatican Gendarmerie, for so many years,” he says. Massimo De Lucia, key account manager of Latel.Com -. We have helped and watched their systems grow and develop. We are also pleased to see how open they are to Motorola Solutions’ new technology solutions.”

