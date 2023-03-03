After the various complaints made known by the citizens of Guática, Quinchía and even Belén, the departmental authorities took ‘letters in the matter’.

There is alarm in the department of Risaralda, because apparently, the presence of illegal groups outside the law such as the ELN is being evidenced, as announced by the deputy Carlos Wilson Suárez.

According to what the deputy stated, this could be occurring because there are groups that have been linked to peace processes in the municipalities of Guática and Quinchía, and apparently they are circulating flyers with which they intimidate the civilian population.

“In recent days I received information that in the township of Santa Ana and surrounding villages, the army seizes explosives, which are detonated in a controlled manner, the community calls on me to convene through the departmental assembly to a private security council, so that the commander of the National Army, the government secretary of the department of Risaralda and in this case also the National Police give us a piece of peace of mind, not only for us but also for all of us who inhabit in the western part of the department of Risaralda”, stated the deputy Carlos Suárez.

says the army

Faced with the deputy’s denunciations, the commander of the Eighth Brigade, Colonel Carlos Eduardo Vanegas Ávila, indicated that in fact Risaralda is a territory of interest to the armed groups because “it is the pantry, they bring their people to the hospitals, they provide themselves with everything and not only the ELN, all Chocoano citizens. We found a cove of passage, which they left there to move to another place, towards Caldas and we acted in prevention…”.

He added that “it means that we are anticipating these events, we do not need the community to be alarmed but rather to be very calm because the army is preventing these terrorist acts from happening, we want the public to know that our hands are not tied.” , without activity, what we are doing is an activity of prevention, intelligence, to prevent this from happening… this is what we show-

tra is an army anticipated to the October elections, an army with an intelligence capacity, together with its national police”.

Deputy Suárez made a call to Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo so that the army, the police, and legally constituted institutions face a process of care and defense of the territory, especially for the protection of the peasantry against

the presence of these groups.

“You have to start talking about the issue, so as not to return to moments of anxiety, violence and its impact on a tourist axis, because it would be disastrous.”

The public servants made the call to the Secretary of Government, Israel Londoño, to

to accompany you in the process, because let’s remember that the regional elections are coming up and it is necessary to have a part of tranquility in the department.

The deputy, Paola Nieto Londoño, joined the call, expressing her concern about the deterioration of security in this political year and for the people of these regions who also require it.

For more than 25 years there has been no record of an attack on the electoral contest by these groups outside the law in Risaralda.

reactions

Carlos Wilson Suárez – Deputy of Risaralda

“We have seen how in the last few days pamphlets and flyers arrive, where they reach the merchants asking them to close their public establishments, we believe that this is harassment and what we do not want is for the presence of the ELN to reach our territory again, we see As they also leave the flags flying and this causes unrest in the entire society of that West, we request a security council to tell us what is being done in terms of public order in the department “

Juan Diego Patiño – Deputy of Risaralda

“We made a resounding call to reject what is happening in the west of the department, the presence with evidence of groups outside the law, with explosives and quartermaster material, and we urged the board of directors to hold a secret session with the high-ranking department commanders, both police and military and obviously the Secretary of Government, to look at us starkly at what is happening in the department, when a few years ago they told us that we only had transit of these groups through some regions of the department, today we see that there is presence”.