Security Council ends MINUSMA mandate, adopts withdrawal resolution

BAMAKO, Mali, August 01, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/-The United Nations Security Council met this afternoon in the context of the expiry of resolution 2640 (2022) mandating MINUSMA. Taking into consideration the letter from the Transitional Government of Mali addressed to the President of the Security Council and requesting the immediate withdrawal of MINUSMA, the Security Council decided to terminate the mandate of MINUSMA under resolution 2640 (2022 ) effective today, June 30, 2023.

The Council also adopted resolution 2690 (2023) calling on the Mission to begin immediately, as of 1 July 2023, the cessation of its operations, the transfer of its tasks, as well as the reduction and withdrawal of its personnel with the aim to complete this process by December 31, 2023.

MINUSMA will work resolutely for the orderly and safe withdrawal of its personnel, within the timeframes set, in accordance with the provisions of resolution 2690 (2023). To this end, the Mission will act in close consultation with the Malian authorities and within the framework of the Agreement between the United Nations Organization and the Government of the Republic of Mali relating to the status of MINUSMA.

The Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations and Head of Minusma, El Ghassim Wane, recalling the commitment with which MINUSMA has supported the Malian people in their aspiration for peace, security and reconciliation throughout its ten years of presence in Mali, expresses its gratitude to the personnel in uniform and to those of the civilian component, both national and international, for the enormous work they have done, their dedication and the immense sacrifices made. He also pays strong tribute to the countries contributing troops and police personnel for their exceptional contribution to the peace efforts in Mali.

