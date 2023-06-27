Security Council opens government presence in La Guajira

CON A security council officially began the Government’s stay in La Guajira with the presence of President Petro and members of the Cabinet who will be present every day of this week.

With this ‘taking’ of La Guajira, the aim is to satisfy the requests and needs of the communities in this area in the extreme north of Colombia, according to the Government.

In this sense, the actions contemplated aim to intensify compliance with Judgment T-302 of 2017, with which the Constitutional Court declared the State of Things Unconstitutional regarding the special protection of the rights to water, health and food for the Wayús indigenous communities of the municipalities of Riohacha, Manaure, Uribia and Maicao.

President Petro headed said security council in Riohacha, with the participation of various ministers, including Defense, Iván Velásquez, and Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco; with the leadership of the Military Forces in the department; as well as the director of the National Police, General William Salamanca; the Governor of La Guajira and some mayors of the region.

Minister Velasco explained about the Security Council in Riohacha that “we collected information that seems very important to us, we confronted it with information we already had, with the work that has been done in the region. And, later with the commanders of the Public Force: Army, Police, Navy, Air Force, we sat down to structure a job”.

He added that the Public Force has fairly accurate information on the groups that are affecting security in the department of La Guajira. “Extortion, kidnapping, there are clashes even between these groups for controlling drug trafficking routes,” explained Minister Velasco Chaves.

He added that, according to Police statistics, crime rates in the department have dropped “at all levels, except for theft from people, which rose 1%. But the rest, homicides, extortions, has dropped between 7 and 11%. It is still very little because we want to be more ambitious”, emphasized the Minister of the Interior.

For his part, President Petro said that the presence of the Government this week in La Guajira “will show which institutions remain in rhetoric, where are the obstacles that must be removed to comply with the constitutional sentence (…), we will be bold to achieve that La Guajira enters into a different dynamic, always with the participation of its society, mostly indigenous”.

