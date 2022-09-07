Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Security Council, Vasily Nebenja, criticized the IAEA report on Ukraine’s Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. And United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who worries that any damage to the plant could lead to a catastrophe.

The Russian representative said the IAEA report ignored the party responsible for the attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Guterres, on the other hand, stressed the need for a consensus on the establishment of a demilitarized zone around nuclear power plants.

The remarks were made at a public meeting of the UN Security Council at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, September 6.

The Russian representative stressed that the only threat to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was the bombing by the Ukrainian army. He also said the Ukrainian side tried to obstruct the IAEA delegation from visiting the nuclear power plant.

international concern

Guterres said he remains very concerned about the situation in and around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. In addition, the Secretary-General urged Russia and Ukraine to agree on a demilitarized border around nuclear power plants.

“First of all, the Russian and Ukrainian forces must undertake not to carry out any military activities from or from the site of the nuclear power plant,” he said.

He also said: “Second, the two sides should reach an agreement on the demilitarization of the surrounding area of ​​the nuclear power plant. In particular, the Russian army should be obliged to withdraw all soldiers and military equipment from the surrounding area of ​​the nuclear power plant, while the Ukrainian army should promise not to enter the surrounding area. area.”

And Richard Mills, the deputy permanent representative of the United States to the UN Security Council, called on Russia to withdraw the nuclear power plant in Ukraine and hand it over to Kyiv.

Demilitarized Zone

As for Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, he said that any nuclear power plant without an external energy supply risks losing its key capabilities, including cooling the reactors. He also stressed that all military activities that could affect the energy supply of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant should cease immediately.

He also said he suggested creating a protected area near the nuclear power plant. Because the physical integrity of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been violated many times. And something catastrophic could happen to a nuclear power plant.

Earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency had begun calling for a negotiated settlement and the establishment of a safe zone at the Russian-controlled Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (southern Ukraine). He also stressed that there is an urgent need to take measures to prevent nuclear accidents following the destruction of nuclear power plants by military equipment.

On September 6, the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report on Ukraine. The agency remains very concerned about the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the report said. It also noted that there is currently a need to establish a “safety zone” aimed at avoiding any nuclear accident at the plant. “The current situation cannot continue as it is. Interim measures are urgently needed,” the report added.

The 52-page report said the agency’s inspection team examined the presence of Russian troops, equipment and military vehicles at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, as well as the presence of a team of experts at the plant from the Russian Nuclear Power Plant Electricity and Thermal Energy Production Corporation (Rosnergoatum). .

The report recommends that the working conditions of those Ukrainian employees who manage nuclear power plants need to be improved. “The Ukrainian personnel who manage the nuclear power plant under Russian military occupation have been under constant and constant pressure, especially as the number of employees currently available is very limited,” the agency said.

The report also said, “This situation cannot continue. This is likely to lead to an increase in human error, with significant implications for nuclear safety.”

Against this background, Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom, said the fighting around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant could disrupt the operation of the water cooling system. And it could very well lead us to a nuclear disaster situation.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he also said that the nuclear power plant was recently disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time after the attack on Monday, September 5. As a result, the plant can only use its own energy to run safety systems.

Curtin warned that the shutdown of cooling systems could trigger a disaster like the 2011 collapse of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant. Ukrainian officials therefore called for the disarming of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

fighting continues

At the same time, on all axes, the ground and air confrontation between the Russian and Ukrainian armies continued. Especially on the southern front, Russian troops bombed 10 towns near the Zaporozhye theater. In addition, Russian forces bombed other targets such as cities and villages on the southern front.

On the Eastern Front, Russian troops bombed the city of Bakhmut. At the same time, several cities and their suburbs in Ukraine’s Donetsk province were also bombed. Many residential houses were damaged.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, on Tuesday, September 6, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that three Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jets had been shot down in the Nikolayev region (southern Ukraine).

Konashenkov also confirmed that three missile and artillery depots near the Velikye Artakovo region were bombed. He also claimed that in the Nikolaev-Krivovsky region, the Ukrainian army lost “12 tanks, 11 military vehicles, 8 armored vehicles, 6 armed pickups and more than 210 soldiers in one day.”

Ukraine had no immediate comment on the Russian spokesman’s statement.

On the other hand, Mayor Oleg Senhopov stated that the city was hit by missiles launched by the Russian army. The attack resulted in the destruction of a two-storey building in the industrial area.

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have bombed Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. The bombing destroyed a residential building in the city center and killed three people, including an elderly woman.

Ukrainian officials also said Russia also bombed an oil depot in the town of Kriverich, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On the morning of September 6, Ukrainian authorities issued a warning that the Russian airstrikes coincided with the explosion in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

On the other hand, according to the footage broadcast by the Ukrainian Marine Corps, in the Kherson region, tanks and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian army launched an attack on Russian positions.

The Russian news agency quoted the head of the Kherson Civil and Military Administration as saying that Ukrainian troops had bombed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in Kherson and surrounding areas the night before. In addition, the operations of the Ukrainian army continued until dawn. During this period, the Ukrainian army fired more than 70 missiles, most of which were shot down by the Russians.

RIA Novosti also reported that the car in which the pro-Russian governor of Ukraine Berdyansk was in exploded and seriously injured him.

Zaporozhye was bombed

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, September 6, Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of risking the bombing of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The incident caused a power outage in the nearby town of Enier Godard.

On Tuesday, September 6, the Russian-appointed authority, Ukrainian governor Dmytro Orlov, who fled Ener Godard, confirmed the blackout via Telegram.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed in a message posted on Telegram that “Ukrainian armed forces fired a total of 15 artillery fires at the location of the Ener Godar and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants.”

The Ministry of Defense also pointed out that three of the shells fell on the ground of the nuclear power plant. And one of them exploded near a water storage tank near the second reactor.

On the other hand, Zelensky accused Russia of bombing the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. He also said the bombing was “provocative”. In addition, the bombing disconnected the nuclear power plant from the grid. The nuclear power plant was close to a nuclear radiation disaster due to bombing.

The Russian army took control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in early March, shortly after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The plant is still operated by Ukrainian employees.