Security crises are exacerbating in Tindouf… Algeria is a party to the “Sahara conflict”

Al-Hajj Ahmed Barikla, First Secretary of the “Sahrawis for Peace” movement, speaks in this dialogue about the repercussions of the violent events that took place in the Tindouf camps on the stability of the region, and monitors the methods of repression employed by the “Polisario” to silence opponents.

In an interview with the electronic newspaper Hespress, Barikla discusses the nature of the Algerian role that impedes the resolution of the conflict, the importance of the autonomy initiative in the southern provinces of the Kingdom in bringing the positions of the parties to the international conflict closer together, and the reality of the youth opposition in the Tindouf camps.

The full dialogue:

We begin with the violent events that took place in the Tindouf camps due to the restrictions imposed by the “Polisario” Front on Sahrawi families over the past weeks. How do you see the level of violence used by the front to suppress opponents?

Certainly, the violence and insecurity in the camps has increased recently, as there are many desperate, unemployed young people who resort to any means to survive and help their families.

The proximity of the Sahel region, known for the proliferation of jihadist groups, drug gangs and organized crime, makes the situation more dangerous and unsustainable. The accumulation of frustrations and lack of prospects is pushing young people to rebel and express their discontent more recklessly than ever before.

Faced with this discontent and the danger of an internal explosion, the “Polisario” resorts to restrictions and repressive measures that have reached alarming levels in recent weeks, in addition to the curfew that limited the movement of people in the middle of the month of Ramadan, as the “Polisario” deployed its security services and tightened control measures in the camps. , including the Dakhla camp, which witnessed violent attacks and riots that followed.

You sent a letter of complaint to the United Nations after the attack on your family in these violent incidents, as armed elements from the Front attacked some of your relatives. Should the international community open an urgent investigation into the causes of the accident?

Indeed, we wanted to draw the attention of international organizations to the incident, not because my family was targeted and the impact on me personally; But because of the climate of repression and intimidation prevailing in some civilian camps that must be protected by the laws of the host country and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

And we must not forget that these camps were in the past the scene of extortion and abuses of power, as well as extrajudicial executions, so that their wounds are still open, unfortunately, and human rights organizations did not notice them before. Therefore, it is logical for the “Sahrawis for Peace” movement to express its concern and condemnation of these practices.

Staffan de Mistura, the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to the Sahara, has resumed, over the past few days, political consultations on the conflict. To what extent will Algeria respond to these consultations?

It is clear that the lack of will on the part of the parties and the determination of the “Polisario” not to respect the cease-fire are among the things that impede the mission of the UN Special Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, as during the period in which he was appointed (a year and a half) he was limited to making two trips to the region without making any decisions. He will be able to resume the political process that stopped in Geneva in May 2019.

Four years have passed without the light emerging from the tunnel at the end, and it is certain that Algeria’s role is the key to a settlement. But as long as the tension between Morocco and Algeria continues, it will be difficult for Staffan de Mistura to advance in his mission.

I hope that the new winds blowing in favor of the reconciliation of the countries that had serious differences in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region will reach northwest Africa, and lead to an era of harmony and understanding.

Morocco put forward an autonomy initiative to end the long-running conflict; But the rest of the conflicting parties reject this formula. At least the initiative represents a realistic solution and a preliminary ground for discussion, unlike the solutions of other parties, right?

The “Sahrawis for Peace” movement considers the autonomy proposal an appropriate basis from which we can start dialogue, although this proposal needs more clarification and disclosure of its contents and guarantees. Therefore, through dialogue, we will succeed in bridging positions and obtaining consensus on the optimal final solution.

This is the role of politics and politicians; Because the practice of politics needs a minimum level of common sense and realism. Hence, we appeal to the Polisario not to miss this new opportunity and to join our efforts to bring our people out of the quagmire of exile and despair.

We, the Sahrawis, must also work so that our problem ceases to be the focus of the dispute between Morocco and Algeria, and we contribute to opening the doors to a future of coexistence and integration between our peoples.

The dispute intensified between the internal opposition of the Sahrawi youth and the leaders of the “Polisario” Front, in light of the worsening conditions in the camps. Can this young opposition lead to a change in the Polisario leadership?

Personally, I am pessimistic about the possibilities of change in the “polisario” from within. The possibility is that biological laws will impose a change in the “polisario”, leading to the replacement of the old guard.

Algeria has become a major player in the conflict because of the constant support it gives on all occasions to the “Polisario” which threatens to ignite the fuse of war. How dangerous are Algerian policies in the region?

Of course, as I indicated before, Algeria is a major player due to its support and protection of the Polisario; Which makes it a major party, and it may be impossible to turn the page on this conflict without Algeria’s contribution.

I am confident of the current Algerian leaders’ sense of responsibility to prevent our region from entering a new phase of war and destruction.

On the other hand, they must realize that the Sahrawis have matured and learned from their mistakes, and that it is time to assume that the “Polisario” of 2023 is not the same as it was in the 1970s.

The Algerian state must understand that today there is a majority in the Sahrawi community that does not feel represented in the “polisario” and is impatiently looking forward to a peaceful solution, and that Algeria, by virtue of its responsibilities and weight in the region, should not exclude this aspect from its future plans and expectations.